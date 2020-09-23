Willem II vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers are in European action on Thursday, when they travel to Tilburg in the Netherlands to face Willem II at the Koning Willem II Stadion.

Rangers are off to a great start in the league, winning six of the first eight games, while drawing the other two.

Steven Gerrard's side conceded their first league goals over the weekend, when they traveled to Edinburgh to face Hibernian. Rangers drew that game 2-2, which now means that they are currently just a point ahead of their bitter rivals Celtic, having played one game more than them.

📽️ REACTION: Steven Gerrard spoke to @RangersTV after today's match at Easter Road. pic.twitter.com/zYvml6EsWG — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 20, 2020

Willem II vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Willem II and Rangers have never faced each other in a competitive clash before.

With Rangers already eight games into their domestic season, and Willem II having only played two, that could work to the Scottish side's favour.

In the previous qualifying round, Rangers easily brushed aside Gibaraltar's Lincoln Red Imps 5-0, while Willem II were equally impressive in a 5-0 win of their own, over FC Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

It's time to train 🤪 pic.twitter.com/4qLuXo2HH6 — Willem II (@WillemII) September 22, 2020

In Eredivisie, Willem II bounced back nicely last weekend, to beat Heracles 4-0, after they were beaten 2-0 in the opening league game of the season, by Heerenveen.

Willem II vs Rangers Team News

Willem II

Adrie Koster doesn't really have too many injuries to contend with, and is likely to stick with a starting XI similar to the one that beat Progres 5-0 last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers boss Gerrard has no new injury worries to deal with, when compared to their previous game, which they drew against Hibernian.

Jermain Defoe is back, and scored against Lincoln in midweek as well. Croatian defender Nikola Katic is a long-term absentee with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Willem II vs Rangers

Predicted XIs

Willem II: Robbin Ruitter, Jordan Peeters, Frank Heerkens, Victor van den Bogert, Miquel Nelom, Pol Llonch, Dries Saddiki, Derrock Kohn, Gorkem Saglam, Sebastian Holmen, Vangelis Pavildis

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Steven Davis; Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Willem II vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are a side that reached the Europa League Round of 16 last season, and have only added to that side and gotten better.

They are also expected to be a lot sharper and more match-fit than Willem II, with the Scottish side being further ahead in their season.

Prediction: Willem II 0-2 Rangers