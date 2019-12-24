Willian confirms ongoing contract extension talks with Chelsea

Chelsea winger Willian has confirmed that he's entered negotiations with Chelsea over a contract extension to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian put in a spectacular shift in Chelsea's 2-0 win over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, scoring two goals and being unplayable at times during the course of the game.

The 31-year-old, whose contract with the Blues runs out in the summer, has reiterated that he loves the club and enjoys playing for Frank Lampard's side, whilst also revealing that he's entered negotiations to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge, which will run out at the end of the season.

Willian's future has been the subject of intense speculation for a while now. LaLiga giants Barcelona were desperate to land the pacey winger but saw three of their bids - with the last one being in excess of £55 million - shot down by Chelsea.

Their determination to keep hold of him coupled with Willian's intention to "stay here until I am 40 years old" has paved the way for talks regarding a new contract.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Willian revealed the latest developments surrounding his future and said:

"Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy playing for Chelsea. If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old but football is not always like this.

"[I want to stay] because I like to play here. It's not only my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We've had some conversations.

"I hope I can say to you guys that I will stay but now I cannot say."

Willian's relationship with the Chelsea faithful has always been polarizing. He divides opinion like none at Stamford Bridge, with some fans arguing that although he has his off-day's, you can never fault him for a lack of effort.

In contrast, there's another set of supporters who believe that his output should be far superior to what it has been during his six-year stay at the club, owing to his superb technical ability.

Either way, retaining an experienced player like Willian, who loves representing the club and always leaves everything he has on the pitch will be beneficial for Lampard and his youthful Chelsea squad.