Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Willian opens up about Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri

Saurav
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.96K   //    09 Aug 2018, 17:55 IST

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Willian is looking forward to work with Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea star Willian has said that the ex-Chelsea coach Antonio Conte was 'very difficult to work with', while speaking on a show on ESPN Brasil (h/t espn.in/football). Willian also joked that he hopes the new manager Maurizio Sarri is not like Conte.

In case you didn't know...

Willian is a Brazilian football player who plies his trade for English club Chelsea as a winger and an attacking midfielder. He joined Chelsea in 2013 and since then has won two Premier League titles with them, while also being named the Chelsea player of the year in 2016.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian star found playing minutes hard to come by under Conte and at times expressed his discontentment publicly. He was seen storming straight down the tunnel after winning a match.

The Chelsea winger also went on to the extent of posting a photo of the team replacing Conte's face with a trophy emoji, soon after winning the FA Cup against Manchester United.

On the ESPN show, Willian laughed and said that his daughter was playing with his cell phone and that she ended up putting those emojis over Conte's face.

"After the final, I got a plane right after the game to come to Brazil. When I got here, early in the morning, I was posting some champion pictures. Well, I was a bit too tired and ended up posting them like that," he said.

"I hope he is not like Conte," Willian went on. "No, I'm kidding!"

"For me, Conte was a manager very difficult to work with. His philosophy, his way of dealing with things is very complicated. There were a few games sometimes we just don't understand. You're playing very well, then you get substituted. I do not understand. There were two times when I got substituted and I went straight to the locker room. It was hard to work with him".

He also revealed that the former manager had problems with Diego Costa and David Luiz, and slammed his decision of selling Costa.

"You don't lose a player like Diego. It was a difficult situation," Willian said.

What's next?

Willian has been subject of transfer interest from Manchester United and Barcelona, but stated that he is happy at Chelsea and is looking forward to working with Sarri.

He said, "This is just the beginning. I’ve been only in three training sessions. We have a new season with a new philosophy, everything is new for everyone. But this team has everything to improve in all aspects."

Video




Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Willian Borges da Silva Antonio Conte Maurizio Sarri
Saurav
CONTRIBUTOR
Sees the beauty in sports.
Premier League 2018-19: Where should Azpilicueta play...
RELATED STORY
Should Chelsea sack Antonio Conte? Maurizio Sarri...
RELATED STORY
5 big decisions Maurizio Sarri must make at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea should stick with Antonio Conte and...
RELATED STORY
Willian criticizes Antonio Conte for offloading Diego Costa
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: [Opinion] Roman Abramovich...
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea fans can expect if Maurizio Sarri takes...
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri: The perfect antidote for Chelsea's woes
RELATED STORY
Key things to know about the future Chelsea boss Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us