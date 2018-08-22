Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Willian impressed with Jorginho and Kovacic 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
2.51K   //    22 Aug 2018, 23:24 IST

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Summer signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have already made an impression on Chelsea star Willian in training. The winger is fairly and largely pleased with the way both of them are working at Cobham.

In case you didn't know..

Jorginho and Kovacic were drafted into the Blues' side in the summer transfer window. While the Brazil-born Italy international arrived hours after the appointment of Maurizio Sarri, the latter joined Chelsea as a part of the Courtois deal, on loan.

The heart of the matter

Jorginho has already become an integral part of the squad, as Sarri squeezes out the midfielder's artfulness, passing abilities and work rate to good effect. He also scored on his Premier League debut for Chelsea by scoring a penalty.

Kovacic's cameo of just over 30 minutes against the Gunners illustrated his technical skill, combativeness and excellent touch. Having touched the ball 54 times, the Croatian completed 43 passes at a success rate of 100%. He also won three tackles.

Their potential has already been recognized and celebrated by new teammate Willian, who said, "Everyone has been training well but I would say Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have been very good."
"They both bring a lot of quality to the team," he added.

The 30-year-old also spoke about his close relationship with fellow Brazilian David Luiz in the same interview, whilst calling him a 'joker'. In addition to that, he called Antonio Rudiger the 'DJ'.

Video


What a brilliant midfield trio these two could be, alongside N'Golo Kante! Most certainly, they seem to replicate their training ground heroics in professional matches.

What's next?

Chelsea travel to St.James park on 25th August as Sarri looks to maintain his 100% record in the Premier League. Also, they would want to pile some pressure on the champions, who seem unstoppable again.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Mateo Kovačić Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Transfer News
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
