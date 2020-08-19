Willian reveals David Luiz's role in Arsenal move

Willian has become the latest player to join Arsenal from Chelsea but this time, the move is a free transfer. The Brazilian has penned a three-year deal and was unveiled by the Gunners last week.

Chelsea had offered Willian a two-year contract while the winger wanted a three-year deal. Both sides did not find an agreement, and the 32-year-old subsequently left when his contract expired.

Arsenal and three other clubs were keen on signing the former Shakhtar Donetsk star, and he ended up picking the Gunners. He will now link up with his former Chelsea teammate, David Luiz, at the Emirates.

The centre-back forced a move from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer after falling out of favour with Frank Lampard. Luiz and the current Chelsea manager had a difference of opinion and knowing that he was not going to be a regular in the first team, the Brazilian joined the Gunners in a reported £8 million move.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website about the influence of David Luiz on the transfer, Willian did not hide the fact that there was enough communication between the two. He claims that the defender has helped him during tough times and was quick to convince the winger in making the switch.

Willian said:

“We played together in the national team, we played together at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal again. I think we can do great things together, I hope so, but I'm very happy to be with him again. He said, 'Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!' So that was the conversation. He is a very nice guy, a top player and I'm very excited to play with him again. Of course [he helped in the past], many times.”

“Many times when I had difficult times at Chelsea he was helping me a lot. He is this kind of person that wants to help, especially young players without experience. He is the guy that helps everyone.”

Apart from Willian and David Luiz, three other players have joined Arsenal after stints at Chelsea during the Roman Abramovich era – William Gallas, Lassana Diarra and Petr Čech.