Win over Chelsea, Tottenham's best performance so far: Alan Shearer

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes that Tottenham's 3-1 win over Chelsea at home was their best performance of the season so far.

He was especially unimpressed by the Blues' back-four, who he said were ruthlessly exposed by Spurs' attackers.

The former Newcastle and England star praised the trio of Kane, Alli and Son for their dominating display against a defense that had only conceded 8 goals in 12 matches prior to this London derby.

He expressed his bemusement over David Luiz's decision to dodge away from Kane's long-range shot which doubled the hosts' advantage in the 16th minute.

In case you didn't know...

With a comfortable 3-1 victory, Tottenham Hotspur have won consecutive league matches against Chelsea for the first time since August 1987.

Maurizio Sarri, who set a new league record with an unbeaten run in his first 12 Premier League games, tasted his first defeat of the season in his 13th match in-charge yesterday.

The heart of the matter...

Shearer told Match of the Day that Tottenham had the upper hand on their rivals for 90 minutes and absolutely dominated the game.

He singled out Blues' goalkeeper Kepa and center-back David Luiz for their poor performances.

He said: (Via: Metro)

"They[Tottenham] dominated Chelsea for 90 minutes and ruthlessly exposed that back four."

"Kane, Alli and Son ran them ragged, exposed them and pulled them in positions they didn’t want to go – particularly the center-halves."

He was clearly impressed by Pochettino's men and continued:

"Tottenham were absolutely fantastic, their best performance of the season I think."

He slammed Luiz for dodging away from Kane's strike, saying that defenders are supposed to block shots, not move away from them. He added:

"David Luiz got out the way of the ball, I thought center-backs were supposed to stop it."

"The keeper was poor also."

What's next?

Tottenham host Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be heading into the fixture with a much-needed boost.

Chelsea, on the other hand, face PAOK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and will be looking to bounce back stronger from this defeat.