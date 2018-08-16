Winners and Losers from Thibaut Courtois transfer to Real Madrid

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Thibaut Courtois

Los Blancos has finally ended its search for World class show stopper with the signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee which is believed to be around £35 million. Madrid has been unsuccessfully trying to sign David De Gea from Manchester United since the transfer of their legendary keeper Iker Casillas to Porto. Golden glove winner at recently concluded World Cup, Courtois also has a rich experience of playing in Spanish La Liga. He spent three seasons on loan playing for Real's city rivals Atlético Madrid. The two-time premier league champion and former golden glove winner took over Chelsea's number one jersey from Peter Cech in 2014 and since has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the world at the club as well as at international level.

Courtois transfer has had quite a bit of impact on certain individuals and clubs for that matter. Here are some of the beneficiaries(Winners) and Losers from Thibaut Courtois transfer to Real Madrid

