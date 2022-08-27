Winterthur vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Winterthur will play host to Young Boys at the Stadium Schützenwiese in round six of the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

The visitors head into the weekend off the back of their Conference League qualifier heartbreak against Anderlecht and will look to quickly bounce back from that result.

Newly-promoted Winterthur cruised through to the round of 32 of the Swiss Cup as they claimed a resounding 7-0 victory over FC Muri last Sunday.

They have now turned their attention to the Super League, where they have failed to win any of their opening five games of the new campaign.

Winterthur are currently ninth in the league standings, level on two points with last-placed FC Zurich.

Having lost 1-0 in the first leg, Young Boys claimed a 1-0 victory over Anderlecht in the second leg of their Conference League playoffs clash last time out before losing on penalties against the Belgian side.

They have now returned to the Super League where they have kicked off the new campaign in fine fashion, winning three and picking up two draws in their opening five games.

Young Boys, who are currently at the top of the table, are unbeaten in eight consecutive league games, dating back to July’s 3-1 loss against Lugano.

Winterthur vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

Young Boys have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from their previous 13 meetings. Winterthur have managed just one win in that time, while six games have ended all square.

Winterthur Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Young Boys Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Winterthur vs Young Boys Team News

Winterthur

The home side head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Young Boys

Loris Benito, Alexandre Garcia, Christian Fassnacht and Sandro Lauper are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Sunday’s matchup.

Injured: Loris Benito, Alexandre Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Sandro Lauper

Suspended: None

Winterthur vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Winterthur Predicted XI (5-4-1): Timothy Fayulu; Adrian Gantenbein, Roy Gelmi, Granit Lekaj, Tobias Schättin, Souleymane Diaby; Samir Ramizi, Eris Abedini, Matteo Di Giusto, Francisco Rodríguez; Roman Buess

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Ballmoos; Lewin Blum, Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Jordan Lefort; Vincent Sierro, Cheikh Niasse, Moumi Ngamaleu; Fabian Rieder, Meschak Elia, Jean Pierre Nsame

Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction

Following their Conference League heartbreak, Young Bots will head into the weekend seeking to restore some pride and pick up a morale-boosting result. They have hit their stride early on in the Super League and we are backing them to neatly dispatch the home side.

Prediction: Winterthur 0-2 Young Boys

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P