Why Wissam Ben Yedder could be the perfect signing for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

With Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi likely to move away from the club in the coming transfer window, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to buy a back-up striker for Roberto Firmino. Origi and Sturridge have been quite inconsistent this season in the Brazilian’s absence, even though some of their goals have been really important for Liverpool in its title chase.

Origi’s last minute winner in the Merseyside derby and Sturridge’s equalizer at Stamford Bridge were both crucial for Liverpool. But with these strikers leaving, Klopp will have to decide about replacing them with a quality one who could compete with Firmino for a place in the starting XI.

SS Lazio v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

With the transfer window approaching, the German manager should consider signing Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder. The Frenchman has been one of the best players in LaLiga this season.

With 15 goals in 24 games, Ben Yedder has been Sevilla’s top scorer this season. The striker has also assisted six goals, and his consistent performances in Spain have earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.31.

The 28-year-old has also performed quite well in the Europa League this season, scoring 7 goals in 7 games.

Ben Yedder is a massive attacking threat to any defence in the world. He is an excellent dribbler of the ball and has a powerful right foot while also possessing strong finishing skills, which make him a perfect striker. He is a huge counter-attacking threat with his speed and agility.

Averaging 3.4 shots on goal every game, the Frenchman is a constant goal-scoring threat. His movement off the ball makes him a very difficult player to mark too. Most importantly, the 28-year-old is a proven goal scorer as he has been constantly performing well in Europe for the last couple of seasons.

Wissam Ben Yedder

At Anfield, Ben Yedder can compete with Liverpool’s Brazilian striker for a role in the starting eleven. The Frenchman will even add to the attacking depth of the team.

Liverpool needs to add one more top-class striker to its attacking department, and Ben Yedder would tick all the boxes for the German manager. The Frenchman is a world-class player and he can take the Premier League club to the next level.

Improving the team’s attacking depth will help Klopp have a wider range of goal-scoring options, which in turn will help the club reach its ambitions next season. It will also help increase the team’s efficiency, as many players will be competing with each other to get their place in the starting eleven.

A move to Liverpool will be perfect for Ben Yedder and his career. The Premier League will enable him to grow more as a player and a person. The level of intensity in England will help him take his game to the next level.

The French striker is currently in his prime and could be destined to thrive under Jurgen Klopp. Playing alongside world-class players will help the 28-year-old in unleashing his best; by all accounts, Ben Yedder would be a bargain signing for Klopp and Liverpool.

