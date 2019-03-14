×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Wissam Ben Yedder could be the perfect signing for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Rishabh Zarapkar
ANALYST
Feature
274   //    14 Mar 2019, 23:49 IST

With Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi likely to move away from the club in the coming transfer window, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to buy a back-up striker for Roberto Firmino. Origi and Sturridge have been quite inconsistent this season in the Brazilian’s absence, even though some of their goals have been really important for Liverpool in its title chase.

Origi’s last minute winner in the Merseyside derby and Sturridge’s equalizer at Stamford Bridge were both crucial for Liverpool. But with these strikers leaving, Klopp will have to decide about replacing them with a quality one who could compete with Firmino for a place in the starting XI.

SS Lazio v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg
SS Lazio v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

With the transfer window approaching, the German manager should consider signing Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder. The Frenchman has been one of the best players in LaLiga this season.

With 15 goals in 24 games, Ben Yedder has been Sevilla’s top scorer this season. The striker has also assisted six goals, and his consistent performances in Spain have earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.31.

The 28-year-old has also performed quite well in the Europa League this season, scoring 7 goals in 7 games.

Ben Yedder is a massive attacking threat to any defence in the world. He is an excellent dribbler of the ball and has a powerful right foot while also possessing strong finishing skills, which make him a perfect striker. He is a huge counter-attacking threat with his speed and agility.

Averaging 3.4 shots on goal every game, the Frenchman is a constant goal-scoring threat. His movement off the ball makes him a very difficult player to mark too. Most importantly, the 28-year-old is a proven goal scorer as he has been constantly performing well in Europe for the last couple of seasons.

Wissam Ben Yedder
Wissam Ben Yedder

At Anfield, Ben Yedder can compete with Liverpool’s Brazilian striker for a role in the starting eleven. The Frenchman will even add to the attacking depth of the team.

Advertisement

Liverpool needs to add one more top-class striker to its attacking department, and Ben Yedder would tick all the boxes for the German manager. The Frenchman is a world-class player and he can take the Premier League club to the next level.

Improving the team’s attacking depth will help Klopp have a wider range of goal-scoring options, which in turn will help the club reach its ambitions next season. It will also help increase the team’s efficiency, as many players will be competing with each other to get their place in the starting eleven.

A move to Liverpool will be perfect for Ben Yedder and his career. The Premier League will enable him to grow more as a player and a person. The level of intensity in England will help him take his game to the next level.

The French striker is currently in his prime and could be destined to thrive under Jurgen Klopp. Playing alongside world-class players will help the 28-year-old in unleashing his best; by all accounts, Ben Yedder would be a bargain signing for Klopp and Liverpool.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Sevilla FC Football Wissam Ben Yedder Jurgen Klopp
Rishabh Zarapkar
ANALYST
LaLiga: 3 best debuts in recent memory
RELATED STORY
5 Sevilla players who made an impression in the ongoing season
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 2-4 Barcelona: 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
4 forwards who have exceeded expectations this season
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Sevilla vs Barcelona- Match details, Team News & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid: 3 players who impressed the most
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Munir El Haddadi joins Sevilla from the Catalan club
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Match review | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Los Blancos make Jurgen Klopp their number one target
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 2-4 Barcelona: Hits and flops | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
Tomorrow REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
Tomorrow HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us