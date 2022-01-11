Digne or Dest? Who's the solution to Chelsea's full-back problem?

Chelsea's season started on a strong note with Ben Chilwell and Reece James impressing as wing-backs on either side of Thomas Tuchel’s system. Chilwell scored three goals and gave an assist in six appearances, while James scored four goals and five assists in 16 appearances. The Blues' joy was short-lived as Chilwell suffered a ruptured ACL in November which ruled him out until next season while James suffered a hamstring tear.

Thomas Tuchel has turned to Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta while Christian Pulisic has also played the right wing-back role. With the club still involved in all domestic competitions along with the Champions League and Club World Cup, there is a need for additions. Lucas Digne, Sergino Dest and Emerson are the three players linked with the club let’s look at what each of them can bring.

#1 Lucas Digne

Everton v Burnley - Premier League

Lucas Digne is a 28-year-old French left-back who plays for Everton in the Premier League. He joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018 and impressed in his first season, scoring and assisting four goals each in 35 Premier League matches. The Frenchman has followed that up by adding seven assists in each of the last two seasons.

The player thrived under Carlo Ancelotti but Rafael Benitez’s arrival in the summer has meant he has fallen down the pecking order. Everton have already bought Vitaliy Mykolenko as a replacement and Digne will be most probably be leaving the club this January.

Digne is adept going forward as is reflected in the number of assists he has. The Frenchman ranks high when it comes to expected assists and shot-creating actions. Defensively, Digne does well, especially when it comes to aerial duels. The former Barcelona man isn’t the quickest player though and this position requires pace. While his assisting metrics are good, he falls short when it comes to scoring goals.

When it comes to the actual transfer itself Everton want to sell the player rather than loan him out. The suggested price is around £30 million. With Chelsea having Chilwell, Alonso, Emerson and Maatsen on the books, it would be foolish to add another left-back on a permanent deal. Aston Villa have taken the lead in the race and Chelsea are looking at alternatives.

#2 Sergiño Dest

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Sergino Dest is a 21-year-old Dutch-born American right-back who plays for Barcelona. Beginning his career at Ajax he moved to the Spanish giants last season where he scored two goals and gave one assist in 30 La Liga appearances for the club. Dest has made 12 league appearances for Barcelona and has three assists to his name this season.

The USMNT player can fill in at left-back and can play as a winger if needed. Going by the stats there is not much to dislike about the player; Dest ranks highly when it comes to expected assists and goals. Dest is most dangerous when he has the ball, a skillful dribbler who loves to progress and create chances for his teammates.

Dest ranks high when it comes to pressures as well but falls short in other defensive metrics. Aerially he is a liability as well. Now the asterisk would be that Barcelona tend to play with the ball and defensively there isn’t much work to do. Chelsea play with wing-backs which allows for balance in both aspects. Dest is also good when it comes to tracking back and making the recovery tackle.

Barcelona are not inclined to sell him but would be open to doing a deal if a club came in. Financially, the Spaniards are not in a strong position and are looking to offload players from their wage bill. Xavi also seems to want a side dominated by Spanish players.

At 21, there is scope for the American to improve. A loan with an option to buy would be possible and the fact that he can play left-back would be a bonus. One would trust Tuchel to bring out the best in him.

#3 Emerson

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Emerson, by all accounts, is Chelsea's top option to slot in at left-back. The Brazilian-born Italian has been a Chelsea player since 2018 but has never solidified a spot in that position. The 27-year-old only made a few appearances under Tuchel. He has been on a season-long loan to French side Lyon this season where he has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances with one goal and one assist.

Overall Emerson is a decent left-back. He came to the club having done well at Roma but struggled with the managerial upheaval. He thrived at the Euros, which increased his market value over the summer. Emerson is the safe option but Lyon have the upper hand in the deal. He would want to play regularly rather than be a rotation player. Chelsea have approached the club but requests have so far been denied.

Tuchel likes the player and the German always talks about personality and harmony when it comes to signings. Emerson has been brilliant in both regards during his time at the club and has always been professional. Emerson is a player Tuchel can trust and won't have to go through any adjustment period.

Who should Chelsea buy?

Each player has its pros and cons, but the best options seem to be getting Digne and Dest on loan with an option to buy for both. That would provide plenty of cover and allow the club to play in different formations. In all fairness, Emerson deserves the stability he has right now and to bring him back would be unfair to him.

But it wouldn't be surprising if Chelsea try to bring Emerson back and try to get Dest on loan. Chelsea are set for a busy 2022 and with one week of January already over there are three weeks left to get the deals done.

