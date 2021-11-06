"With Cristiano Ronaldo, they are even better" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims Manchester United 'always have quality'

Pep Guardiola has spoken about the upcoming match against Manchester United. Sharing sentiments about Manchester United's strong attacking options, the former Barcelona manager said:

“They have a lot of physicality, people with the ability to win games up front and good runners in behind, especially when Bruno Fernandes has the ball. They always have quality."

“We've had some good games against them, one game when we drew was a bit boring, when the teams were a bit scared. But they're so good up front and now, with Cristiano Ronaldo, they are even better.”

Although Manchester Red have struggled to perform in the Premier League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has shone effortlessly for the side. He has scored four goals in seven Premier League games this season.

United's match against Liverpool went poorly, thanks to a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah and a poorly composed Red Devils defense. Jurgen Klopp's side were able to hammer Manchester United with a dominant performance at Old Trafford, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were able to secure a strong win against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side. However, the game against Manchester City today is set to be a big test for the United. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals in the last two games for the Red Devils. His presence on the starting lineup will certainly be a potential threat for Pep Guardiola and City.

In what is set to be his first Manchester derby, Edinson Cavani has shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. He is expected to join Cristiano Ronaldo in attack after a brilliant performance against Tottenham last weekend. The star is looking forward to making his mark at Old Trafford today and said:

"I understand perfectly well what these games mean and how significant a derby is for a club and its fan-base. There are some games that are really special, because of all the history behind them and the rivalry that exists with the other club."

"They are the kind of games everyone, including me at least, wants to be involved in, because they are very special occasions - games that remain part of history and stay in everyone’s memory."

