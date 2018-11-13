Wojciech Szczesny reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him before he saved Higuain's penalty

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.06K // 13 Nov 2018, 13:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Empoli v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed what his superstar teammate Cristiano Ronaldo said to him before he famously saved Gonzalo Higuain's penalty on Sunday evening.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus went up against rivals AC Milan last weekend in a La Liga game that saw the Bianconeri register a thumping 2-0 win.

An 8th minute Mario Mandzukic header put Juventus ahead in the game.

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain was given the perfect opportunity to equalize but the Argentine saw his strike saved by shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny.

A goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few minutes of the game, however, sealed the win for the Old Lady. Following the second goal, an angry Higuain was seen raging and shouting at the referee, for which he received the marching orders following a second yellow.

The Argentine's first yellow came courtesy of a challenge on Juventus defender Medhi Benatia. The win makes Juventus' top seat more comfortable as the Serie A champions are now six points clear of their closest rivals Napoli.

The heart of the matter

Former Arsenal goalie Szczesny has now revealed what Ronaldo said to him before he saved Higuain's penalty, stating that the Portuguese used the knowledge he had of his former Real Madrid teammate to advise him.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (via Metro UK), the goalkeeper said, "We know each other well. I know that Higuain tends to take his penalties hard and low, so I was fortunate that it went well. Ronaldo told me to go early, because Pipita (Higuain) tends to take powerful penalties, but then I already knew that…"

"We scored early, lowered the tempo and controlled the game, which is what we wanted to do." added the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

What's next?

Table-toppers Juventus will get back into action after the international break when they face SPAL in a Serie A game.