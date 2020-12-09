Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

This Thursday sees the climax of the 2020-21 Europa League’s group stage, as Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC play host to Feyenoord in Group K.

Both Wolfsberger and Feyenoord can still qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

The Austrian side are currently in second place behind Dinamo Zagreb – who have already qualified – while Feyenoord lie two points behind them in third.

Essentially then, this is a winner-take-all match that has the makings of an entertaining fixture.

Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Wolfsberger currently sit in a disappointing seventh position in the Austrian Bundesliga – meaning they could end up in the competition’s relegation round rather than its championship round.

They’ve seen largely mixed results this season, winning three, drawing one and losing five of their domestic fixtures. Their most recent game saw them lose 4-1 to WSG Swarovski Tirol, while their last win came back on 21 November.

However, the Austrian side did defeat Feyenoord in the Europa League in October, stunning the Dutch team with a 4-1 away victory.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are in the midst of a truly intriguing season. They sit fourth in the Eredivisie, but remain that competition’s only unbeaten team. This weekend saw them extend their unbeaten domestic run to 11 games when they drew 0-0 with Heracles.

Advertisement

However, they have been inconsistent in European competition. They’ve picked up a single win – a 3-1 win over bottom-of-the-group CSKA Moscow – and have lost at home to both Wolfsberger and Dinamo Zagreb.

Unsurprisingly, the recent meeting between the two sides is the only one in history.

Wolfsberger AC form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Feyenoord form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Donderdag = 𝘥𝘰 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘦 @EuropaLeague!



𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡: ‘We hebben alles nog in eigen hand en willen heel graag overwinteren’#UEL #wolfey — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) December 8, 2020

Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord Team News

Wolfsberger are expected to field a full-strength squad for this game, as striker Cheikhou Dieng should have recovered from his bout of COVID-19. Defender Luka Lochoshvili will be available in Europe despite his red card in his side’s domestic game at the weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have a number of injuries to contend with. Brian Linssen and Justin Bijlow are out of action for this game. Christian Conteh, Ridgeciano Haps, Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik and Luis Sinisterra are doubtful. Sven van Beek, however, may be available after returning to training.

Advertisement

Injured: Brian Linssen, Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: Christian Conteh, Ridgeciano Haps, Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik, Luis Sinisterra

Suspended: None

Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Wolfsberger AC predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Alexander Kofler, Michael Novak, Dominik Baumgartner, Luka Lochoshvili, Jonathan Scherzer, Mario Leitgeb, Matthaus Taferner, Michael Liendl, Sven Sprangler, Eliel Peretz, Dario Vizinger

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Bart Nieuwkoop, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Mark Diemers, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Luciano Narsingh, Steven Berghuis, Joao Teixeira

Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord Prediction

Given Feyenoord’s poor European form, this is a tricky match to call. The Dutch side have a far superior team on paper, but their loss to Wolfsberger earlier in the season was a terrible result that will probably be on Feyenoord’s mind.

However, I’m not confident in picking the Austrian side against the quality of Feyenoord, who can boast the likes of Narsingh, Berghuis and Teixeira. I’m going with a narrow away win to send Feyenoord through to the knockout stages.

Prediction: Wolfsberger AC 0-1 Feyenoord