Wolfsberger vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Wolfsberger will welcome PAOK to Wörthersee Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. The first leg in Greece ended in a goalless draw last week.
The hosts bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Austria Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga last week, recording their first win of the month. Alessandro Schöpf broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, and Lee Kang-hee's own goal doubled their lead in the 23rd minute.
The visitors have enjoyed a week's rest for the second leg. They played in the league phase of the competition last season and qualified for the knockout phase playoffs on goal difference.
Wolfsberger vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time last week.
- The visitors have met Austrian teams 11 times in all competitions, recording three wins.
- WAC kept their third clean sheet in the Europa League qualifiers last week.
- The hosts have kept two clean sheets in their last three games and have also failed to score in two games in that period.
- The visitors have lost five of their last six competitive away games. Notably, they have conceded at least two goals in all six games.
- The White-Blacks have kept clean sheets in their last three games in the Europa League qualifiers.
- WAC are winless in their last three home games in European qualifiers. Notably, they have failed to score in these games as well.
- The visitors have endured a winless record in away meetings against Austrian teams, losing three of the five games.
- WAC are winless in their last two home games, conceding two goals apiece in both.
Wolfsberger vs PAOK Prediction
The hosts returned to winning ways after two games last week and will look to continue that form here. Their poor home record in European competitions is a cause for concern, as they have won just two of their 11 home games, including qualifiers.
The White-Blacks played their first competitive match of the season last week and failed to open their goalscoring record. They have lost four of their last five games in the Europa League, failing to score in three.
The visitors have a better record in European competitions than Wolfsberger and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Wolfsberger 1-2 PAOK
Wolfsberger vs PAOK Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PAOK to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes