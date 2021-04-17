Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as Jamal Musiala stars in nervy win | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Bayern Munich edged closer to a ninth consecutive league title with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Wolfsburg in the 2020-21 Bundesliga.

A brace from Jamal Musiala coupled with a strike from Eric Choupo-Moting helped the Bavarian giants down the Wolves, who pulled two goals back, courtesy Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Philipp.

Both teams were profligate in front of goal, especially Wolfsburg. Oliver Glasner's men hit Bayern Munich on the break several times but lacked the cutting edge to make the opportunities count.

Lucas Hernández was forced off after a nasty collision shortly before the final whistle.



Hopefully it's nothing too serious 🙏#ComeBackStronger #WOBFCB pic.twitter.com/BEMBFPHHGP — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 17, 2021

There was an injury blow for Bayern Munich, as Lucas Hernandez went off with what seemed like a nasty foot injury and might be sidelined for a while.

However, they need just nine more points from five games to clinch a record-extending ninth consecutive Meisterschale.

On that note, let's delve into five talking points from the game:

#1 Bayern Munich display character and resilience

Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg produced another thriller.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg is a fixture that seldom disappoints. This game has produced some really incredible contests in the past, and it was no different on Saturday.

With both sides going hammer and tongs at each other from the start, it was an enthralling end-to-end affair, as chances flew rapidly at both ends.

Indeed, the match produced five goals from a combined 11 shots on target, a testament to the incredible amount of goalmouth action.

If the Wolves were more accurate with their efforts, they might as well have salvaged a share of the spoils from the game, but that was not to be.

#2 Jamal Musiala is the real deal

Jamal Musiala has stepped up in Robert Lewandowski's absence.

The 18-year old boy wonder produced another attacking masterclass to reaffirm why he's one of the most exciting forwards in Europe.

Jamal Musiala scored twice in the first half, demonstrating excellent footwork for the first, before executing a stunning header for his second. That made him the fourth-youngest player to net a Bundesliga brace.

In an energetic outing, Jamal Musiala caused Wolfsburg all sorts of problems in defence as he has made a case for inclusion in Joachim Loew's Germany squad for the upcoming Euros.

