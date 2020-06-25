Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich take on Wolfsburg away from home to cap off yet another stellar Bundesliga season.

By sealing the Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich became the first team ever to win eight successive league titles in Germany.

Bayern Munich look all set to get their hands on the Bundesliga title yet again

Wolfsburg host Bayern Munich at the Volkswagen Arena as they aim to secure European football on the last day of the Bundesliga season. The home side sixth on the league standings and will have to better or match Hoffenheim's result to confirm direct entry into the Europa League group stages.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will get their hands on the Bundesliga crown for the eighth successive season on Saturday. The Bavarian giants have been virtually unstoppable since Hansi Flick's appointment and will look to cap off yet another impressive Bundesliga campaign on the right note.

While Wolfsburg have a lot riding on the game and are expected to field a full-strength side, Bayern Munich could make a handful of changes to their squad, much like they did so against Freiburg.

Both teams have enjoyed stellar league campaigns thus far and the Bundesliga seasons prepares to draw to an exciting climax, as Bayern Munich prepare for their coronation once again.

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Robert Lewandowski has scored a staggering 20 goals in 18 appearances against Wolfsburg in his Bundesliga career. His record-breaking five-goal haul in nine minutes was also against Die Wolfe in September 2015.

Wolfsburg have won just five of their 52 competitive meetings against Bayern Munich and also suffered a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Advertisement

Wolfsburg form guide: W-L-W-D-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich Team News

Thiago has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho and Niklas Sule have reportedly returned to team training for Bayern Munich and could feature for the away side. Coutinho, in particular, is expected to feature at some point, as he looks set to depart Bayern Munich after the expiry of his loan deal.

Alvaro Odriozola could also be handed a start, as the Spaniard looks to bid farewell to the Bundesliga champions before returning to parent club Real Madrid.

Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso remain sidelined and will not be available for selection. The former as reportedly stalled on a new deal with Bayern Munich and could be sold at the end of the season.

The man with the plan 🧠#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/qItRHiEEC9 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 25, 2020

Sarpreet Singh featured for the Bavarian giants in their previous league encounter and the young midfielder could make another appearance in the weekend. Robert Lewandowski has 33 league goals to his name so far and will look to lead the line to add to his tally.

Injuries: Thiago, Corentin Tolisso

Dountful: Niklas Sule

Suspensions: None

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Marin Pongracic, John-Anthony Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Arnold; Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alvaro Odriozola, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been relentless since the restart and should record another victory before getting their hands on the trophy. Wolfsburg will race off the blocks and take the game to the away side, but the Bavarian giants have enough quality amongst their ranks to overcome the challenge.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich