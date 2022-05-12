Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg are set to play Bayern Munich at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Steffen Baumgart's Koln in the league. A first-half goal from former Koln midfielder and Germany international Yannick Gerhardt secured the win for Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart in the league. First-half goals from German attackers Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller for Bayern Munich was cancelled out by goals from young Portuguese attacker Tiago Tomas and Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic for Stuttgart. Bayern Munich had French winger Kingsley Coman sent off late in the second-half.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 28 games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Wolfsburg 4-0. Goals from forward Thomas Muller, French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, winger Leroy Sane and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg manager Florian Kohfeldt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian full-backs William and Paulo Otavio, as well as striker Gian Luca Waldschmidt. There are doubts over the availability of Belgian centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw and Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Injured: William, Paulo Otavio, Gian Luca Waldschmidt

Doubtful: Koen Casteels, Sebastiaan Bornauw

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could be without Senegal international Bouna Sarr, while French winger Kingsley Coman is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bouna Sarr

Suspended: Kingsley Coman

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pavao Pervan, Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Micky van de Ven, Aster Vranckx, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind, Lukas Nmecha

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski







Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Wolfsburg are 13th in the Bundesliga, and if certain results go their way can finish the season as high as 10th. It has been a season of inconsistencies for Wolfsburg, and it will be interesting to see how they plan for next season.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are the Bundesliga champions, yet again. Despite their domestic success, criticism has been aimed at some of their performances this season. The future of star striker Robert Lewandowski will likely dominate the summer transfer window, with the Poland international heavily linked with a move to Barcelona recently.











Bayern Munich to win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

