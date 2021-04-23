Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday as both sides continue their fight to finish in the top four.

Wolfsburg are currently third in the league, four points off RB Leipzig in second.

Oliver Glasner's side got back to winning ways against Stuttgart in midweek after two back-to-back losses against Frankfurt and Bayern Munich.

Die Wolfe know that a win against Dortmund on Saturday will go a long way towards their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Borussia Dortmund are on a three-game winning streak in the Bundesliga after a rocky spell that saw them win only three of their previous eight league games.

Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, four points behind Frankfurt in fourth. Coach Edin Terzic will hope that his side can continue their form against a high-flying Wolfsburg side on Saturday.

Both teams will be determined to win the game on Saturday, as it will be crucial to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning all five previous league meetings without conceding a goal.

In fact, the last time Wolfsburg scored a goal against a Dortmund side was back in 2016.

Terzic's side came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Mats Hummels is suspended for the game

Wolfsburg

Oliver Glasner will be without Renato Steffen and Xaver Schlager for the game against Dortmund on Saturday.

Schlager was forced off the pitch due to a muscle injury against Stuttgart, while Steffen is still recovering from a ligament injury he sustained last month.

Injured: Xaver Schlager, Renato Steffen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Giovanni Reyna picked up a knock against Union Berlin and is a doubt for the game. Thomas Delaney and Roman Burki are both unavailable due to injury and sickness respectively, while Mats Hummels is suspended for the game.

Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Youssoufa Moukoko are all unlikely to play again this season after picking up major injuries earlier in the campaign.

Injured: Thomas Delaney, Roman Burki, Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Youssoufa Moukoko

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna

Suspended: Mats Hummels

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

With 💯 #Bundesliga appearances in the bag, we're treating you to some of @Sanchooo10's best moments in a @BlackYellow shirt so far! 😍⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/alaESwbmKu — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 22, 2021

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillon, John Anthony Brooks, Marin Pongracic, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Philipp; Wout Weghorst

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Gurreiro, Manuel Akanji, Emre Can, Mateu Morey; Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

History and form suggests Borussia Dortmund should come away with victory on Saturday, but Wolfsburg will not make it easy for Terzic's side.

We predict a tight game with Dortmund winning all three points.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Borussia Dortmund