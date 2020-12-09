Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg are set to play hosts to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Koln last Saturday at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Young German attacker Jan Thielmann and Slovakia international Ondrej Duda scored the goals for Koln, with German midfielder Maximilian Arnold and Dutch striker Wout Weghorst finding the net for Wolfsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund last Saturday at the Waldstadion.

Japan international Daichi Kamada put Eintracht Frankfurt ahead early in the first half, but talented midfielder Giovanni Reyna managed to equalize in the second half for Borussia Dortmund.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolfsburg hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost five and drawn 12.

The two clubs last faced each other in May this year, with 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt beating Wolfsburg 2-1.

Goals from Portugal international Andre Silva and midfielder Daichi Kamada secured the win for Eintracht Frankfurt, who had Spanish midfielder Lucas Torro sent off late in the second half.

Swiss defender Kevin Mbabu scored the consolation goal for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-D-D

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Wolfsburg manager Oliver Glasner will be unable to call upon the services of Switzerland international Admir Mehmedi and and captain and midfielder Joshua Guilavogui, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Admir Mehmedi, Joshua Guilavogui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will be without striker Andre Silva, young forward Ragnar Ache and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Marijan Cavar, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Marijan Cavar, Ragnar Ache, Andre Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Casteels, Bote Baku, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Phiilipp, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst, Renato Steffen

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Aymen Barkok, Bas Dost, Daichi Kamada

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Wolfsburg are fifth in the league table. Manager Oliver Glasner, who enjoyed a successful spell with LASK in Austria before taking over at Wolfsburg, has quietly done well, with players like Xaver Schlager and Wout Weghorst impresssing.

5️⃣ goals in his last 4️⃣ games has Wout Weghorst feeling right at home in our Top 5 ☺️#BLMatchday pic.twitter.com/yRBBYgxC3k — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 6, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, might no longer have players like Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic or Sebastian Haller in their ranks, but in Andre Silva they have a forward in good goalscoring touch. Centre-back Martin Hinteregger has also impressed.

Eintracht Frankfurt have drawn their last five games, and another draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

