Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

High-flying Wolfsburg take on struggling Hertha BSC in a Bundesliga clash at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Wolfsburg are currently third in the Bundesliga, above Eintracht Frankfurt only on goal difference. They are still seven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, so a title tilt may be out of question this season.

However, they will look to continue putting the points on the board so that they remain within the Champions League qualification places.

After dropping points in a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach a fortnight ago, Wolfsburg returned to winning ways last weekend. They put in an excellent performance to beat struggling Arminia Bielefeld 3-0.

Renato Steffen scored the first two goals in the game, before Maximilian Arnold put the result beyond any doubt.

Hertha's recent form has been appalling, exactly the opposite of Wolfsburg's. The side from the German capital have not won any of their last eight league games. Moeoever, they have only picked up two points from those games.

That has left them in 15th place, and looking precariously over their shoulders. They are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, but have played a game more than Arminia Bielefeld.

If Hertha do drop one more spot by the end of the season, they will have to play the relegation playoff.

In their last game, they were well beaten by RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion. Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban scored for Julian Nagelsmann's side in a 3-0 win.

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Hertha Berlin have won 15 of the last 41 matches that they have played against Wolfsburg, while losing 14 of them.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw. Hertha's Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in that game, but Ridle Baku equalised for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Hertha BSC form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have only one injury concern at the moment, with Tim Siersleben having a calf problem.

🗣 #Glasner: Tim #Siersleben is having problems with his calf and we will have to wait and see how he feels tomorrow. Maximilian #Arnold was able to participate in the team training today and will be available, provided nothing comes up. #WOBBSC pic.twitter.com/Alp3gw6p6K — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) February 25, 2021

However, they will be without John Brooks for this game, as the defender is suspended following a fifth yellow card of the season.

Injured: None

Suspended: John Brooks

Hertha BSC

Jhon Cordoba is available for selection again, but he is unlikely to start. The likes of Dedryck Boyata, Javairo Dilrosun and Marvin Plattenhardt remain ruled out.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Javairo Dilrosun, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Mathew Leckie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC Predicted XIs

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, Marin Pongracic, Paulo Otavio; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen; Wout Weghorst

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rune Jarstein; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Sami Khedira, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha

Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC Prediction

There is only one way this match is headed, and that is in the direction of the home team. Hertha are in horrendous form, and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for the moment. We are predicting a comfortable Wolfsburg win in this game.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 3-0 Hertha BSC