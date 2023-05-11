Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Wolfsburg host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday (May 13).

While the hosts will look to move into the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men will set out to all but confirm their safety following a turbulent campaign.

Wolfsburg suffered their heaviest league defeat of the season, as they were hammered 6-0 by title-chasing Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Before that, Niko Kovac’s men were on a three-game undefeated run, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

With 46 points from 31 games, Wolfsburg are seventh in the Bundesliga, two points off sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the Conference League qualification spot.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, pulled clear of the danger zone with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Die Kraichgauer have now won three of their last four home games, with a 3-1 loss against FC Koln on April 22 being the exception.

With 32 points from 31 games, Hoffenheim are 14th in the league table, four points above 16th-placed Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 15 wins from the last 31 meetings, Wolfsburg boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Die Kraichgauer are winless in ten of their last 11 visits to the Volkswagen Arena, losing six times since April 2013.

Wolfsburg have gone five home games without defeat since March, winning once.

Hoffenheim have managed just two away wins since the turn of the year, losing eight of their 12 outings.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Given the stakes involved, expect a thrilling contest. While Hoffenheim will look to build on last weekend’s result, Wolfsburg will seek to restore some pride following their heavy loss to Dortmund. The hosts should take a slender win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last ten meetings since Hoffenheim's 3-0 win in March 2018.

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last seven clashes.)

