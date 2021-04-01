Wolfsburg vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg are set to play host to Koln at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion. A goal from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst and an own goal from United States of America international Josh Sargent ensured victory for Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg. Midfielder Kevin Mohwald scored the consolation goal for Werder Bremen.

Koln, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Borussia Dortmund at the RheinEnergieStadion. A brace from star Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland for Borussia Dortmund was cancelled out by goals from Slovakian midfielder Ondrej Duda and left-back Ismail Jakobs for Koln.

Wolfsburg vs Koln Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolfsburg hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from young winger Jan Thielmann and Slovakia international Ondrej Duda for Koln was cancelled out by goals from German midfielder Maximilian Arnold and star striker Wout Weghorst for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-D-L-L

Wolfsburg vs Koln Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg will be without Swiss winger Renato Steffen, while there are doubts over the availability of Croatian centre-back Marin Pongracic and Dutch centre-back Jeffrey Bruma. Brazilian left-back Paulo Otavio is suspended.

Injured: Renato Steffen

Doubtful: Marin Pongracic, Jeffrey Bruma

Suspended: Paulo Otavio

Koln

Meanwhile, Koln manager Markus Gisdol will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and Swedish forward Sebastian Andersson while there are doubts over the availability of Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis. Left-back Ismail Jakobs is suspended.

Injured: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: Emmanuel Dennis

Suspended: Ismail Jakobs

Wolfsburg vs Koln Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Yannick Gerhardt, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst

Excited to be back in the Volkswagen Arena again this weekend! 🏟 pic.twitter.com/17pm3ppuXH — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) March 29, 2021

Koln Predicted XI (4-4-2): Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jorge Mere, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Marius Wolf, Jonas Hector, Ellyes Skhiri, Max Mayer, Ondrej Duda, Dominick Draxler

Wolfsburg vs Koln Prediction

Wolfsburg are 3rd in the Bundesliga table, and have won four of their last five league games. Netherlands international Wout Weghorst has been an important player, scoring 17 goals in the league this season.

Koln, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table, one point ahead of 17th-placed Arminia Bielefeld and one point behind 14th-placed Hertha Berlin. They have lost three of their last five league games, form which does not bode well for them.

Wolfsburg are in good form and should be able to win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-0 Koln

