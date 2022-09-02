Wolfsburg vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Wolfsburg will host Koln at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon in the fifth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their league campaign and are winless in four games. They were beaten 2-0 by RB Leipzig last time out and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin. Wolfsburg are 15th in the league table with just two points.

Koln, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and have seemingly slowed down since their opening day win over Schalke. They played out a goalless draw against ten-man Stuttgart in their last game and had the heroics of goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe to thank for picking up a point.

The Billy Goats are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with six points from four games. They will enter the continental spots with maximum points this weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 31 meetings between Wolfsburg and Koln. The hosts have won 15 of those games, while Koln have won seven. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Wolves won 1-0.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Wolfsburg vs Koln Team News

Wolfsburg

The hosts will be without Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind and Jerome Roussillon this weekend, as the trio are injured. Patrick Wimmer and Kevin Paredes are doubts.

Injured: Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind, Jerome Roussillon

Doubtful: Patrick Wimmer, Kevin Paredes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koln

The visitors have a fairly lengthy injury list ahead of Saturday's game. That includes Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Benno Schmitz and Mathias Olesen.

Injured: Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Benno Schmitz, Mathias Olesen

Doubtful: Eric Martel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wolfsburg vs Koln Predicted XIs

Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Ridle Baku, Micky van de Ven, Maxence Lacroix, Paulo Otavio; Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui; Maximilian Philipp, Max Kruse, Jakub Kaminski; Lukas Nmecha

Koln (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Kingsley Schindler; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Dejan Ljubicic; Jan Thielmann, Florian Dietz

Wolfsburg vs Koln Prediction

The Wolves are on a four-game winless run and haven't scored in their last three. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home league games and will look to continue that form.

Koln, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last three games across competitions and have lost just one of their last six. They are, however, winless on the road in the Bundesliga this season and might settle for a point here.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Koln

Edited by Bhargav