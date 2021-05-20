Wolfsburg vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

VFL Wolfsburg will host FSV Mainz at the Volkswagen Arena Stadium on Saturday on the final matchday of the Bundesliga .
Wolfsburg will return to the UEFA Champions League next season for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.
They confirmed their spot in the tier-1 European competition despite a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig in their last league game, Eintracht Frankfurt's 4-3 loss to Schalke guaranteeing them fourth position in the standings.
Meanwhile, Mainz will end their season in the bottom half of the table. They are currently in 13th position, having tallied just 36 points from 33 games.
Wolfsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head
Wolfsburg and Mainz have met each other 30 times in competitive football, with the former prevailing in 12 of those games. Mainz has managed to win seven matches, while 11 matches ended in a stalemate.
The last league meeting between the two teams ended in an away win for Wolfsburg. Bartosz Bialek gave Die Wolfe the lead in the 65th minute, while striker Wout Weghorst's 79th minute goal ensured that Oliver Glasner's side collected all three points on the day.
Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-L-W-L
Mainz form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-D-W-W
Wolfsburg vs Mainz Team News
Wolfsburg
Bartosz Bialek and Renato Steffen have been ruled out with ACL and ligament injuries, respectively. Koen Casteels won't be able to feature because of a foot problem.
Josip Brekalo's participation is in doubt following a knock.
Injured: Bartosz Bialek, Koen Casteels and Renato Steffen
Doubtful: Josip Brekalo
Suspended: None
Mainz
Jonathan Burkardt is listed as doubtful because of a thigh problem. Robin Zentner will miss the final game of the season due to a stomach-related issue. Kevin Stoger is out with a muscular injury.
Injured: Kevin Stoger and Robin Zentner
Doubtful: Jonathan Burkardt
Suspended: None
Wolfsburg vs Mainz Predicted XIs
Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pavao Pervan; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence LaCroix, John Anthony Brooks, Paulo Otavio; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp , Admir Mehmedi; Wout Weghorst
Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marius Liesegang; Jerry St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Danny da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillip Mwene; Danny Latza, Adam Szalai; Karim Onisiwo
Wolfsburg vs Mainz Prediction
Wolfsburg have looked like a more balanced side over the course of the season, as opposed to Mainz, who have been quite blunt offensively. Oliver Glasner's team will be confident of securing three points when Mainz visit on Saturday.
Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-0 Mainz