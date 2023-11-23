Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig renew acquaintances for the second time in less than a month when they face off in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s men suffered a 1-0 loss when the two sides squared off in the DFB Pokal back in October and will be looking to exact their revenge this weekend.

Wolfsburg failed to find their feet in the Bundesliga as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Borussia Monchengladbach just before the international break.

Niko Kovac’s men have now failed to win their last five league matches, losing four and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory over Frankfurt on September 30.

With 13 points from 11 matches, Wolfsburg are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, turned in another impressive team display in the Bundesliga as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Freiburg last time out.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on November 7 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 23 points from 11 matches, Leipzig are currently fourth in the league standings, eight points behind first-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, RB Leipzig boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Wolfsburg have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Leipzig have won their last three Bundesliga games against Kovac’s men, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in August 2021.

Wolfsburg have lost all but one of their last five Bundesliga games, with a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen on November 5 being the exception.

Rose’s side are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 league matches, claiming seven wins and two draws since the third week in August.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Off the back of two impressive victories, Leipzig will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to get one over the home side.

Wolfsburg’s league form is currently nothing to write home about and we anticipate them struggling this weekend once again.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-3 RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in five of Leipzig’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Leipzig (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven outings)