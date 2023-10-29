Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

Wolfsburg will entertain reigning champions RB Leipzig at the Volkswagen Arena in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The hosts registered a thumping 6-0 away win over fifth-tier side Makkabi in August. Jonas Wind, Lukas Nmecha, Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku, and Tiago Tomás were on the scoresheet to kick-start their season with a bang.

The visitors got their title defense underway with a 3-2 win over second-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden last month. Emil Forsberg broke the deadlock in the seventh minute while Benjamin Šeško bagged a brace.

Wolfsburg suffered their third defeat on the spin on Saturday, falling to a 3-2 away loss at Augsburg. Jonas Wind and Lovro Majer scored 10 minutes apart in the first half to overturn a one-goal deficit but they conceded twice in two minutes in the second half to suffer their fifth defeat of the Bundesliga campaign.

RB Leipzig recorded their biggest win of the season, defeating Koln 6-0 at home in the Bundesliga. It was their third consecutive win in all competitions.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 20th time in all competitions. They have met five times in the DFB-Pokal thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with a 10-4 lead in wins and five games ending in draws.

Leipzig secured a league double over the hosts in the Bundesliga last season, with a 5-0 aggregate score.

Wolfsburg have won three of their four home games this season, scoring seven goals and conceding three times in that period.

RB Leipzig have recorded three wins in a row over the hosts while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have won their last five away games this season, scoring 13 times while conceding four goals.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Wölfe have suffered four defeats in their last five games. In October, they have lost three games thus far and their struggles might continue here. They have won three of their four home games this term, keeping two clean sheets.

Patrick Wimmer was substituted in the second half against Augsburg on Saturday with a knock and is a doubt for this match. Rogério is also likely to sit this one out with a muscle injury. Interestingly, their last home defeat in the DFB-Pokal came against the visitors in 2019.

Die Roten Bullen head into the match on a three-game winning run and have won their last five away games as well. In the DFB-Pokal they have won four of their five meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites. They recorded their biggest win of the campaign on Saturday and will look to continue that form in this match.

Marco Rose is without the services of Kevin Kampl, who is out with an ankle injury while Dani Olmo had to be substituted on account of a shoulder injury against Koln and will be sidelined for the next few weeks.

Leipzig have won the competition in the last two seasons and, considering their impressive record in recent meetings against the hosts, as well as their away form, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-3 RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes