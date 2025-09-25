Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Wolfsburg will invite RB Leipzig to Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts have won just one of their four league games and trail Leipzig by four points, who have registered three wins.

Die Wölfe are winless in their last three league games and suffered a 1-0 away loss to Borussia Dortmund in their previous outing. They failed to score for the first time in the league in that loss and will look to bounce back here.

The visitors made it three wins in a row in their previous outing, recording a 3-1 home triumph over Koln. Assan Ouédraogo broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, and Jan Thielmann pulled Koln level 10 minutes later. Goals in quick succession from Rômulo Cardoso and David Raum before the half-time break helped them take a two-goal lead.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 25 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Die Wölfe have seven wins and five games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in their Bundesliga meetings last season. Leipzig won the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal meeting in February.

The hosts have scored seven goals while conceding six times. Die Roten Bullen, meanwhile, have conceded seven goals while scoring six.

Wolfsburg have conceded one goal apiece in three of their four league games this season.

RB Leipzig have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

The last 10 meetings between them across all competitions have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording six wins.

Die Wölfe are winless in their last 10 Bundesliga home games.

Leipzig have scored three goals apiece in three of their last five games in this fixture.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Weißgrünen suffered their first defeat of the league campaign last week and will look to improve upon that record here. Notably, they have lost two of their last three home meetings against Leipzig, conceding seven goals.

Denis Vavro, Kevin Paredes, Rogério, and Jesper Lindstrøm remain sidelined with injuries. Andreas Skov Olsen was injured against Dortmund and will sit this one out. Christian Eriksen will likely make another appearance from the bench.

The Red Bulls had suffered a crushing 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their campaign opener, but they have bounced back well, recording three consecutive wins.

Xaver Schlager, Amadou Haidara, and Benjamin Henrichs are confirmed absentees for the visitors. Lukas Klostermann faces a late fitness test, while Max Finkgräfe and Kosta Nedeljković are not yet fully fit.

Considering the visitors' upturn in form and Die Wölfe's recent Bundesliga home record, we back Leipzig to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

