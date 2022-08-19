Wolfsburg vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Wolfsburg will host Schalke at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon in the third gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have had a rather sluggish start to their league campaign. They played out a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Werder Bremen in their season opener before falling to a 2-0 defeat at defending champions Bayern Munich in their second. Wolfsburg are 15th in the league table with just one point. They'll look to pick up their first league win of the season when they play this weekend.

Schalke, have not fared much better than their weekend hosts this season. They were beaten 3-1 by Koln in their league opener after Dominick Drexler received a first-half red card before playing out a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The visitors have also picked up just one point so far this season and sit 13th in the standings. They'll target maximum points this weekend as they look to move up the points table.

Wolfsburg vs Schalke Head-to-Head

There have been 47 meetings between Wolfsburg and Schalke. The hosts have won 16 of those games, while Schalke have won 17. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last year, where Wolfsburg ran out 5-0 winners.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Schalke Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Schalke Team News

Wolfsburg

Yannick Gerhardt and Jonas Wind are injured and will not play this weekend, while Kilian Fischer and Bartol Franjic are both doubtful.

Injured: Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind, Patrick Wimmer

Doubtful: Kilian Fischer, Bartol Franjic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Schalke

The visitors have no injured players but have two absentees ahead of the weekend clash. Dominick Drexler remains out with a suspension after his opening day dismissal, while Amine Harit is unavailable for selection as he finalises a move away from the club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dominick Drexler

Unavailable: Amine Harit

Wolfsburg vs Schalke Predicted XIs

Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Micky van de Ven, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Mattias Svanberg; Josip Brekalo, Max Kruse, Omar Marmoush; Lukas Nmecha

Schalke (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Malick Thiaw, Thomas Ouwejan; Alex Kral, Tom Krauß, Rodrigo Zalazar; Tobias Mohr, Marius Butler, Simon Terodde

Wolfsburg vs Schalke Prediction

Wolfsburg's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak across competitions, so they'll look to bounce back here. They're undefeated in their last four home league games and will look to extend that run.

Schalke , meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Schalke

