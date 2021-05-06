Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg are set to play host to Union Berlin at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to ten-man Borussia Dortmund last Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. A brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland secured the win for Borussia Dortmund, who had English midfielder Jude Bellingham sent off in the second-half.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, beat Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen 3-1 last Saturday at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. A second-half hat-trick from Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, sealed the deal for Union Berlin. Experienced Czech Republic international Theodor Gebre Selassie scored the consolation goal for Werder Bremen.

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolfsburg have won one game and drawn the other two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Swiss winger Renato Steffen and Dutch striker Wout Weghorst for Wolfsburg was cancelled out by goals from winger Sheraldo Becker and midfielder Robert Andrich for Union Berlin. Wolfsburg had Germany international Maximilian Arnold sent off in the second-half.

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-L-W

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-D

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg will be without Switzerland international Renato Steffen and young Polish striker Bartosz Bialek, with both players nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Oliver Glasner is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Renato Steffen, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Meanwhile, Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer will be unable to call upon the services of Nigeria international Anthony Ujah, winger Sheraldo Becker and young forward Leon Dajaku, while there are doubts over the availability of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Injured: Anthony Ujah, Sheraldo Becker, Leon Dajaku

Doubtful: Taiwo Awoniyi

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson, Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen, Christopher Lenz, Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo

Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Wolfsburg are currently 3rd in the Bundesliga table, one point ahead of 4th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Oliver Glasner's men have done a good job this season, with Netherlands international Wout Weghorst scoring 20 goals in the league so far.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are 8th in the league table. They have been one of the better teams in the Bundesliga this season, with Germany international Max Kruse a key player.

Wolfsburg might just edge past Union Berlin.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Union Berlin

