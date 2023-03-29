Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2023 

Wolfsburg and PSG square off at the AOK Stadion in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday (March 30).

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg in Paris. Dominique Janssen's 62nd-minute penalty helped Wolfsburg claim the win last week.

Die Wolfinnen followed up their continental victory with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Women's Bundesliga. Georgia Stanway scored the winner for the Bavarians from the spot with six minutes to go.

PSG, meanwhile, rebounded with a narrow 1-0 win at Montpellier in league action. Ramona Bachmann scored from a rebound after Kadidiatou Diani had missed a penalty in the 39th minute.

The French side will now turn their attention to the continent as they seek to overturn their one-goal deficit to quality for the semifinal. The winner of this tie will face either Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the last four.

Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Wolfsburg have won the last two classhes, while PSG have one win.

Their first leg defeat ended PSG's nine-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Seven of PSG's last eight competitive games, including the last six, have had at least one team fail to score.

Wolfsburg have lost just one of their last 24 home games across competitions, winning 22 games.

PSG have scored more than once in just one of their last five games across competitions.

Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Prediction

PSG need at least two goals to secure qualification for the semifinals, and their need to overturn their deficit could see them play on the front foot from the start. That could leave them susceptible to being caught out by Wolfsburg.

The German team have been largely dominant in front of their fans, but PSG claimed a 2-0 away win in the 2015 Champions League semifinals. This tie is still up for grabs. Either side can advance to the last four, but the hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wolfsburg Women 2-1 PSG Women

Wolfsburg Women vs PSG Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes