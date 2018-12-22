×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wolverhampton 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Takeaways

Arvind Krishnan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    22 Dec 2018, 11:19 IST

Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at Molineux.
Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at Molineux.

Liverpool extend their unbeaten run in the league with a 2-0 win over Wolves courtesy goals from Salah and Van Dijk. In a tricky fixture, The Reds came through with flying colours with an organized display away from home against a side who have taken points off Chelsea and Manchester City.

Wolves started the game on a positive note as they looked to hurt Liverpool with their own version of the counter press. The home side defended in numbers and thwarted the advances of Liverpool's front three during the early stages of the first half. In spite of a positive start, the hosts found themselves behind in the 18th minute after Fabinho's cross was flicked in by Mo Salah.

The second half saw Wolves chase the game which resulted in Liverpool finding numerous opportunities to hit their opponents on the counter. Liverpool put the game to bed in the 68th minute after Virgil Van Dijk tapped in Salah's cross past a rooted Patricio. Wolves could have set up a frantic finish towards the end, but failed to pull one back after Morgan Gibbs-White failed to hit the target from close range.

On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points from Friday night's fixture at Molineux.

#5 Liverpool overcome a difficult opposition with a methodical display

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

There has been a massive difference in Liverpool's approach to games this season. It's not all gung-ho for Jurgen Klopp's men as they tackle their problems with more authority than they did before.

Liverpool showed their maturity and caught Wolves off guard in the 18th minute after Fabinho assisted Salah for his 11th goal of the season. The visitors defended valiantly and marshalled the likes of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore to great effect. They were also aided by their midfield who blocked off all passing channels to prevent the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho from dictating the game.

As Wolves searched for the equalizer, Liverpool found a number of opportunities to score on the counter but failed to add more goals due to poor decision making in the final third and some smart saves from Rui Patricio. The second goal from Virgil Van Dijk in the 68th minute secured all three points for Liverpool, leaving Wolves with no chance of clawing their way back in the game.

Such balanced performances will help The Reds break down teams that defend with numbers behind the ball. Liverpool punished an unattentive Wolves rearguard on two occasions and came out of this tricky fixture with flying colours i.e. three points.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Jordan Henderson Virgil van Dijk
Arvind Krishnan
ANALYST
A football freak,all we need is KLOPP
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Liverpool | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Wolves vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from Manchester United's home draw with Wolves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player...
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Secret Weapon
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 errors that cost...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 talking points
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19, Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 5...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us