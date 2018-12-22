Wolverhampton 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Takeaways

Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at Molineux.

Liverpool extend their unbeaten run in the league with a 2-0 win over Wolves courtesy goals from Salah and Van Dijk. In a tricky fixture, The Reds came through with flying colours with an organized display away from home against a side who have taken points off Chelsea and Manchester City.

Wolves started the game on a positive note as they looked to hurt Liverpool with their own version of the counter press. The home side defended in numbers and thwarted the advances of Liverpool's front three during the early stages of the first half. In spite of a positive start, the hosts found themselves behind in the 18th minute after Fabinho's cross was flicked in by Mo Salah.

The second half saw Wolves chase the game which resulted in Liverpool finding numerous opportunities to hit their opponents on the counter. Liverpool put the game to bed in the 68th minute after Virgil Van Dijk tapped in Salah's cross past a rooted Patricio. Wolves could have set up a frantic finish towards the end, but failed to pull one back after Morgan Gibbs-White failed to hit the target from close range.

On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points from Friday night's fixture at Molineux.

#5 Liverpool overcome a difficult opposition with a methodical display

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

There has been a massive difference in Liverpool's approach to games this season. It's not all gung-ho for Jurgen Klopp's men as they tackle their problems with more authority than they did before.

Liverpool showed their maturity and caught Wolves off guard in the 18th minute after Fabinho assisted Salah for his 11th goal of the season. The visitors defended valiantly and marshalled the likes of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore to great effect. They were also aided by their midfield who blocked off all passing channels to prevent the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho from dictating the game.

As Wolves searched for the equalizer, Liverpool found a number of opportunities to score on the counter but failed to add more goals due to poor decision making in the final third and some smart saves from Rui Patricio. The second goal from Virgil Van Dijk in the 68th minute secured all three points for Liverpool, leaving Wolves with no chance of clawing their way back in the game.

Such balanced performances will help The Reds break down teams that defend with numbers behind the ball. Liverpool punished an unattentive Wolves rearguard on two occasions and came out of this tricky fixture with flying colours i.e. three points.

