Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool: 5 talking points as the Reds get back to winning ways

A goal on the stroke of half-time by Diogo Jota helped Liverpool pick up a narrow 1-0 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the heavily-rotated side that lost to Fulham last weekend. Trent-Alexander Arnold, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara were all among those who returned to the starting lineup at the Molinuex.

A bright start to the game saw Wolves fashion the first chance but Alisson dived low to his left to keep out a shot by Nelson Semedo.

This prompted Liverpool into action and they slowly seized the initiative. But a profligate Mane fluffed his lines when he had just Rui Patricio to beat.

The Reds continued to force the narrative and had another chance when Alexander-Arnold's cross found Mane unmarked in the area but the Senegal international glanced his header wide when he should have done better.

Just when it seemed like the sides would go into the break all square, Liverpool's front three showed great combination to break the deadlock, with Diogo Jota scoring against his former side.

Incredibly, this was the visitors' first goal in the first half of a Premier League game since their 3-1 victory over Tottenham at the end of January, nine matches ago.

The second half wasn't a high-tempo affair as both sides traded tackles without really seizing the initiative. The hosts, however, fashioned their best chances in the second half, with Jota's goal the sole shot on target Liverpool managed until the 80th minute.

Jota departed the field to be replaced by the returning Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain in the 82nd minute but there was a serious injury scare soon after.

Mohamed Salah was played through on goal but the combination of Conor Coady and Rui Patricio ensured that the Liverpool forward did not find the back of the net.

A seemingly innocuous clash between the teammates soon turned serious, as cameras panned in on Rui Patricio lying motionless on the field.

Medical attendants promptly attended to him, with oxygen administered to the Wolves goalkeeper on the field before he was taken off. Backup goalkeeper John Ruddy took his place in goal as a concussion substitute.

This saw the game stretch beyond the 100-minute mark and a late surge saw Wolves fashion several notable chances in the dying stages of the game but Liverpool held on for victory.

The win moves the Reds up to 6th on the table, while Wolves remain in 13th spot. Here are five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Is there still hope for a top-four finish for Liverpool?

Liverpool have been in poor form of late

Liverpool's drop-off in form since the turn of the year has been almost unprecedented and this has seen the defending champions go from favorites to retain their title to outsiders for a top-four finish.

With Manchester City having all but sealed their spot as champions, an intense battle is on for the remaining three UEFA Champions League spots.

The riches that come with Europe's premier competition make it imperative for top sides to qualify, with almost disastrous financial implications if qualification is not achieved.

At the moment, six clubs are still in with a shot at securing a top-four finish with varying degrees of probability.

Liverpool's win over Wolves took them to within five points of the top four and if they can embark on a good run, they might yet end the campaign on a high by securing Champions League qualification.

#4 Wolves' poor home run against Liverpool goes on

Advertisement

Wolves have not registered a home victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

Wolves came into this fixture having lost each of their last four Premier League games against Liverpool, with their last meeting in December ending in a 4-0 drubbling.

Diogo Jota's strike made it five defeats in a row against the Reds and also prolonged Wolves' wait for a home win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Since their return to the top flight in 2004, the West Midlands outfit have hosted the Merseyside giants on seven occasions in the Premier League without a victory.

Their record now reads two draws and five defeats in that time, although a home victory was recorded in the FA Cup in January 2019.

