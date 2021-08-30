Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking points as Greenwood's winner seals historic win for visitors | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United overcame a stubborn Wolverhampton Wanderers side by a solitary goal in the 2021-22 Premier League, thanks to Mason Greenwood's late winner at the Molineaux.

Wolves started the game brightly, and almost went ahead in the sixth minute when Francisco Trincao slalomed past Fred on the right flank. But his left-footed attempt was cleared off the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United struggled to get the ball into the Wolves box, failing to record a shot on target in the first half. Meanwhile, Adama Traore of Wolves was the best player for the first 30 minutes of the game, getting past United defenders with ease.

Both teams had their shortcomings in the first 45 minutes, with United lacking creativity in the final third, while the hosts struggled for decisiveness in front of goal.

The game started on a similar note after the break as it had ended, with Wolves looking the better side going forward. Trincao had a decent outing, but Jadon Sancho, making his first United start, struggled to find his feet and had to be taken off in the 72nd minute.

It always seemed as though a goal was coming in the game, but it was Manchester United who drew first blood when Raphael Varane's pass found Greenwood on the right flank. He raced past the Wolves defence with a turn of pace before finding the back of the net with conviction.

Wolves could not find a way past David De Gea, and slumped to third from bottom, while United move to third in the league standings.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho make modest full debuts for Manchester United

Raphael Varane - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - Premier League

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were both handed their full debuts by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Wolverhampton Wanderers. While Sancho made appearances from the bench in United's two previous games this season, it was the first for the French defender.

Wolves were dominant in the first half, which limited the opportunities Sancho had to display his skills. He failed to make much of an impact in the first 45 minutes, failing to record a single shot or make a key passe.

Varane, meanwhile, was solid on the ball and wasn't called into action much. He did pick up the assist for Greenwood's goal, so that could be a sign of things to come. Overall, it was good to see the two summer signings in the United starting XI, with better things expected from them in the season.

#4 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer marks 100th Premier League game for United with a historic win

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - Premier League

After being the second-best team for large swathes in the game, Manchester United would be all smiles after recording their second win of the fledgeling campaign. The game had special significance for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as it was his 100th Premier League game in charge of United.

He was not let down by his players, who ensured the landmark game ended in a win. With the victory, Manchester United have created the longest away unbeaten streak in English football history, going one better on their travels than Arsenal's tally of 27.

It was a great way to sign off before the international break. Coincidentally, this record is not just the longest in top-flight history, but also across all the four tiers of English football.

