Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Mason Greenwood comes up trumps for Red Devils at the Molineux

Manchester United claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over a dogged Wolverhampton Wanderers side at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves came into the game in search of their first point of the Premier League season having lost their two opening games.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were looking to return to winning ways after playing out a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The hosts started the game on the front foot and looked destined to open the scoring when Francisco Trincao drilled his shot goalwards. However, Aaron Wan Bisaka popped up at the right place and at the right time to make a brave goal-line clearance to keep the scores level.

Wolves continued to pile on the pressure in search of the opener, but were denied by an inspired David De Gea in the Manchester United goal.

With the game heading towards a close, in-form striker Mason Greenwood came up trumps for Manchester United as he scored the winner with 10 minutes left to play.

Manchester United have now maintained their unbeaten start to the season, picking up seven points from the nine available. They will now look to keep the ball rolling and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, are languishing in the bottom three after falling to three straight losses and will be desperate to end this dire run when they visit Watford after the international break.

Manchester United player ratings

David De Gea 9/10

The Spanish shot-stopper put in a match-winning performance between the sticks for Manchester United. He showed quick reflexes to produce a world-class double save to deny Romain Saiss in the second half. De Gea finished the game with five saves and was one of the players to make a real difference.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7/10

The English full-back made an important goalline clearance to deny Francisco Trincao in the opening minutes of the game. He held his ground against the marauding Adama Traore, but struggled to contribute meaningfully at the attacking end of the pitch.

Harry Maguire: 7/10

The skipper put on a solid display at the heart of the defense and played his part in seeing out the win. He finished the game with four clearances and two interceptions, and was solid in the air, winning several aerial duels.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

The former Real Madrid defender was handed his debut and thrilled the fans with his assured and elite performance. He paired brilliantly with Harry Maguire and played a huge part in the build up to Greenwood’s goal.

Luke Shaw: 6.5/10

The Manchester United full-back was impressive on the left flank, where he marauded to and fro to join the attack and fulfill his defensive duties. He did well against Adama Traore and slowed down the Wolves attack high up the pitch.

Paul Pogba: 6.5/10

Pogba started the game off the pace as he fell guilty of losing possession needlessly in the second half. He gradually grew into the game in the second half and linked up well with his teammates. He also contributed defensively, winning three interceptions and one clearance.

Fred: 6/10

The Brazilian had a poor start to the game as he was easily beaten by the Wolves attackers. However, he grew into it as the game wore on but failed to fully make up for his poor start.

Bruno Fernandes: 6.5/10

The Manchester United attacker looked off the pace in attack for the second game running. He found the back of the net in the first half but the goal was ruled out as he was glaringly offside. He finished the game with a yellow card after arguing with the match official.

Daniel James: 6.5/10

The Welshman ran ragged and was very involved in the attack for the Red Devils. He came close to finding the back of the net but saw his shot ripple the side netting. His work rate was very evident before he was subbed off out for Cavani in the 53rd minute.

Jadon Sancho: 6/10

The newly signed forward has struggled with his start to life in the Premier League. The former Borussia Dortmund man was handed his full debut but failed to influence the game.

Mason Greenwood: 8.5/10

The teenager was superb for Manchester United playing as a centre-forward. He was sharp on the ball when he moved to the wing to accommodate Cavani, who came on for his first appearance of the season.

Greenwood popped up in the 80th minute to grab the winner for Manchester United with a brilliant strike. The youngster has now scored in each of the three opening games and is growing into a formidable asset for the Reds.

Player ratings for Manchester United substitutes

Edinson Cavani 6.5/10

The striker injected fresh life into the attack as Manchester United threw in the kitchen sink in search of a winner.

Anthony Martial 6/10

The Frenchman replaced the struggling Jadon Sancho in the 72nd minute but failed to influence the game on the left flank.

Diogo Dalot: N/A

He came on in the 90th minute and had little or no time to make an impact.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava