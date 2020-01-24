Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool: 3 Talking Points | Premier League 2019/2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Another day, another victory for Liverpool, with goals from skipper Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino cancelling out an equalizer by Raul Jimenez to give the Reds their 22nd win from 23 matches.

The visitors made an explosive start when Jordan Henderson put them ahead in the eighth minute from a routine corner delivered by Trent-Alexander Arnold and they could have doubled their lead in the first half if not for several wasteful finishes by Mohammed Salah.

Wolves made them pay for their profligacy when Raul Jimenez evaded his markers to head home six minutes into the second half after some impressive work by Adama Traore on the right flank.

From then on, Nuno Espirito's men went in the ascendancy and had Liverpool hanging on for dear life until a late left-footed strike by Firmino gave all three points to Jurgen Klopp's men.

The victory saw Liverpool regain their 16-point advantage over Manchester City at the summit and in this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Injury scare for Sadio Mane

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool's front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Salah are widely regarded as the best in the world and the trio have played a major part in the successes enjoyed by the Merseysiders over the last two years.

However, while not taking anything away from the contributions of the other two, Sadio Mane has been the most potent attacker for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and he has established himself as one of the leading contenders to be named PFA Player of the Year.

He has weighed in with 11 goals and six assists from 22 matches this season, while his tireless running and work ethic is invaluable to the effectiveness of Liverpool's press.

Against Wolves, the Senegalese international started on the left flank of attack but a moment of panic was felt when Mane fell to the floor in pain during the 32nd minute.

It was immediately clear that the 27-year-old could not continue and new signing Takumi Minamino replaced him for his Premier League bow.

The club have confirmed that Mane picked up an injury although the severity is yet to be ascertained and fans of the cub would be waiting anxiously to know more about the condition of their star forward.

#2 Even in defeat, Wolves give a good account of themselves

Wolverhampton Wanderers impressed even in defeat

Since their promotion last season, Wolves have been brilliant and ended the campaign in an impressive seventh position.

This term, they have continued from where they left off and overcame a slow start to the campaign to get back into the top half of the table while they also qualified from their Europa League group with relative ease.

The West Midlands outfit have picked up points from Manchester United and Arsenal, while they also became only the second side to pick up six points from Pep Guardiola in a league campaign.

The first match between Liverpool and Wolves ended in a 1-0 win at Anfield but the hosts were run ragged and it was more of the same in the return fixture.

Despite going behind to an early goal, Wolves fought back and although they rode their luck at times in the first half, they were good value for their equalizer when it came in the 51st minute.

From then on, they got into the ascendancy and it can be argued that they could have gotten a winner, with Liverpool seemingly content to pick up a point.

Although Roberto Firmino handed the visitors the victory, Wolves once again showed why they are so highly regarded.

#1 And the Reds go marching on...

Liverpool have won 22 of their opening 23 Premier League matches

It's been three decades since Liverpool last won the league and to put this in context, only four members of the current squad had been born when Kenny Dalglish guided John Aldridge, Ian Rush, John Barnes and co. to the title as a player-manager.

However, after many false starts, there is a genuine belief that this could finally be their year and with 14 matches to go, it is hard to argue against the facts.

Liverpool are currently 16 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while they are also the only unbeaten club in Europe's top five leagues.

Their point tally of 67 points from 23 matches is unrivaled in history and it would take the biggest of chokes for Jurgen Klopp's side to throw this way.

So far, they have dropped points in just one fixture - against Manchester United on matchday 9 - and with six minutes to go against Wolves, it looked like that figure would become two but a late strike by Roberto Firmino ensured this did not happen.

It was far from a vintage Liverpool performance and they would have been happy to leave Molineux with a point but as this side have shown time and again, they have morphed into an unstoppable machine that decimates all in their way and have found a way to pick up all three points even when the odds are stacked against them.

If this is not the stuff of champions, then what is?