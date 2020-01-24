Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool left it late to get the three points

It was anything but straight-forward as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 last night in the Premier League in perhaps their toughest game of the season. Jurgen Klopp's men took an early lead when Jordan Henderson met an Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to propose that it was business as normal for the Reds. But chances kept falling to the home side and it suggested that the match is far from over.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side showed courage and stubbornness and were rewarded for it when Raul Jimenez scored a beautifully set up goal just minutes after the half-time. Both teams continued making chances and with just six minutes to go, Roberto Firmino struck to claim all three points for Liverpool.

GET IN!! 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2020

It was another giant step towards the Premier League title as Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. Keeping that in mind, let us look at the hits and flops from this hard-fought clash.

#5 Hit: Roberto Firmino

Firmino the match-winner yet again

Was made to work really hard for a good performance and that is what he did. Firmino led the line, proving to be Liverpool’s match-winner, as he was against Tottenham recently. Firmino was unable to provide the same spark he usually does initially but grew into the game slowly.

The Brazilian worked hard and linked play effectively as the game progressed. He missed a really good chance but then made amends by scoring the winner and clinching arguably the Reds’ most important three points of the season yet.

All of Firmino's 10 goals this season have come away from Anfield. He has taken the responsibility of scoring the important goals and Klopp would be hoping that the striker continues this form for the rest of the season.

