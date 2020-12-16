Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea: Hits and Flops as Neto's stoppage-time winner sinks the Blues | Premier League 2020-21

Pedro Neto’s superb strike in second-half injury time helped Wolves come from behind to claim all three points against Chelsea. Nuno Espirito Santo's side secured a 2-1 win over the Blues at Molineux to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s side, who came into the game with the possibility of going top of the table temporarily, started the game in the ascendancy. They came closest to breaking the deadlock at half-time, as a Kurt Zouma header cannoned back off the crossbar.

Chelsea eventually did take the lead four minutes into the second half. Olivier Giroud turned home Ben Chilwell’s cross to register his seventh goal in as many games for his side.

However, Wolves bounced back admirably and found themselves on level terms in the 66th minute. Daniel Podence jinked past a couple of Chelsea defenders before beating Edouard Mendy at his near post.

After seeing a penalty overturned by VAR, Chelsea seemed to have secured a share of the points until the 95th minute, when Neto finished off a Wolves counter with a powerful strike past Mendy into the bottom right corner.

It finished 2-1 to the home side, who climbed into tenth position on the league table on the back of this result. Chelsea, on the other hand, stay fifth after losing back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in almost a year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the hits and flops from a pulsating encounter at Molineux.

#1 Hit: Pedro Neto

Advertisement

The young Portuguese attacker scored a sensational winner late in stoppage time

The young Portuguese winger was rewarded for his inexhaustible energy and indefatigable desire to get forward at every opportunity, as he popped up with the late winner to help his side take all three points on the night.

The 20-year-old gave Reece James all sorts of issues down Wolves’ left flank throughout the game, even winning a penalty that was later overturned by VAR before scoring in stoppage time.

Alongside compatriot Podence, Neto offered the biggest threat to the Chelsea back line throughout. The pair repeatedly fashioned promising opportunities as Wolves broke with pace on the counter.

Having completed the transition from substitute to regular starter over the course of this season, Neto has been one of the stand-out players in Wolves’ squad till now. He will surely be an integral part of their side going forward.

Advertisement

#2 Flop: Timo Werner

Another frustrating outing for Chelsea's summer signing

Although he has found the net for his new side on more than a few occasions since his summer transfer, Timo Werner has struggled to replicate the form that prompted Chelsea to sign him from RB Leipzig.

The German striker’s goal-scoring returns have been punctuated by a series of frustrating displays that include profligacy in front of goal and the inability to link up well with his teammates.

Part of the reason for his dip in form might stem from the regular changes in his position in the starting lineup, as Frank Lampard has played him through the middle and on the left during the course of this season.

Against Wolves, Werner started on the right of the front three alongside Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic, before swapping wings with the American in the second half. However, for all of Chelsea’s promising attacking play, Werner was unable to make an impact offensively and found himself on the fringes of his side’s attacking moves.

While it is normal for players to take some time to get properly accustomed to the demands of the Premier League, Lampard and Chelsea will be hoping that Werner is able to find his scoring form sooner rather than later.