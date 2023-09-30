Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester City: City player ratings as champions' perfect start gets snapped | Premier League 2023-24 

Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season came to an end with a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineaux on Saturday (September 30).

Wolves took a 13th-minute lead when Ruben Dias deflected the ball into his own net after a quick counter-attack from Pedro Neto. As expected, the visitors dominated possession and got back on level terms just before the hour mark through a Julian Alvarez free-kick.

However, the lead didn't last long, as Wolves, through another lightning counter-attack, the ball land at Hwang Hee-chan's feet. The South Korean made no mistake in scoring the winner to give his side all three points as Manchester City lost for the first time in seven league games this season.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson couldn't do much with either goal, as his defence left him exposed on more than one occasion.

Kyle Walker - 5/10

Walker did his best to push his team forward, but his marauding runs left holes in the back that Wolves did well to capitalise on.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Akanji was sloppy in possession and was partially at fault for the second goal. However, he made a great block in the first half to deny Hwang Hee-chan and also made a vital interception in the second to deny Pedro Neto a free run at goal.

Ruben Dias - 5/10

Like Kyle Walker, Dias did well in helping Manchester City go forward but was caught out defensively. He couldn't do much about the own goal but let Hwang Hee-chan run in behind him for the second.

Nathan Ake - 5/10

Ake did not have a good game, as he struggled to deal with Pedro Neto's pace.

Matheus Nunes - 5/10

Nunes' return to the Molineux did not go well, as he got booed and put in a performance that did not give home fans any concern.

Matteo Kovacic - 5/10

Kovacic was sloppy in possession before the first goal. He was adept at making tackles, but his passing left a lot to be desired.

Phil Foden - 5/10

Wolves did well to keep Foden quiet, with the Englishman seemingly taking up the same positions as Alvarez throughout the game.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Alvarez got better as the game wore on and scored from a well-worked free-kick.

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Doku's pace and direct running caused some concern to Wolves. His end product, though, was lacking.

Erling Haaland - 4/10

Haaland was barely involved all game. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will hope that the Norwegian's mini-slump ends soon.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Oscar Bobb - 6/10

Bobb replaced Matheus Nunes at half-time and did better than the player he replaced. He set up Haaland's first real chance of the game and won the free-kick from which Alvarez scored.

Kalvin Phillips - 5/10

Phillips replaced Mateo Kovacic in the 65th minute to bring some control to the game but saw his side concede not long after he came on, but he wasn't at fault for it.

Jack Grealish - NA/10

Grealish replaced Ake in the 80th minute but didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.