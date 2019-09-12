Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview

Norwich City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Match Preview

Saturday's goal rush is set to witness a potential thriller between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea - two sides oozing quality on paper but not reflecting the same on the pitch due to their respective reasons.

While Wolves are win-less this season so far despite having salvaged crucial points against the likes of Manchester United and Leicester City. Meanwhile, Chelsea, undergoing serious transition under new boss Frank Lampard, must sort out their defensive woes as they presently concede an average of three goals on their away days.

Wolves did hold the upper hand over Maurizio Sarri's side last season, accumulating four points from their two Premier League games against the Blues. Another astonishingly disappointing statistic for Chelsea has been their form on the road in 2019, as they have collected just three victories in the same period - all against newly-promoted oppositions.

Both sides are struggling to claim wins under their belt. Molineux is no happy hunting ground, but can Lampard convert the positives to points when he takes his Chelsea side to the West Midlands?

Here's the team news and predicted line-up for the game.

Team News

Wolves

Jesus Vallejo is in line to make his first PL start for Wolves

Willy Boly's marching orders last weekend means the exciting Jesus Vallejo could make his full Premier League debut against Chelsea.

Having played a couple of fixtures for Mexico, Raul Jimenez may have to warm the bench for the first hour of the game or so, while Romain Saiss will miss out on the fixture.

As Matt Doherty underwent a minor operation, we expect the pacy Adama Traore to man the right wing-back spot.

Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is tipped to make his first appearance of the season for the first team

Chelsea have been blown away by injuries of late, with the in-form Emerson the latest to join the treatment room owing to a knock sustained during international duty.

Kovacic is out due to an Achilles issue, while Kante may not be risked with a start by Lampard due to recent setbacks. Pedro, as confirmed by the boss prior to the break itself, is set to go again after he endured a shock injury during the warm-ups against the Foxes.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek and Marco Van Ginkel remain long-term casualties, while Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are nearing comebacks.

Probable Line-ups

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Vallejo; Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Otto; Jota, Cutrone

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho; Pulisic, Mount, Pedro; Abraham