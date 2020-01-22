Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool have not conceded a goal in the league since their 5-2 win over Everton in early December

A tricky Wolverhampton Wanderers side are set to forge themselves as obstacles in the face of the Liverpool bandwagon, which will take more than some stopping.

The highly-anticipated tussle, scheduled to commence on January 23 at the Molineux, happens to be the first of two games the Reds are set to play this week, with an FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town also lying in wait.

Earlier in game week 20, Sadio Mane's well-crafted goal proved the difference between the sides as Liverpool went 13 points clear at the top. The margin remains the same at present, but they have two games in hand.

The pace, positivity and machinery pumped into every fixture by Jurgen Klopp and his exchanges is, fair to say, surreal. They've learnt how to grind out victories, as well as break deeper defences with aplomb.

Wolves are no plain sail, but they have lost each of their six Premier League meetings with the Reds, scoring just one goal in the same period. To make matters worse, Liverpool haven't lost a game at the Molineux since August 1981.

However, that's far from an indication of what Nuno Espirito Santo's side could offer to the table. They are brisk on the counter, communicative at the back and on an overall note, are one of the most well-drilled outfits across the division.

On that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool's trip to Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Head-to-head

Wolves wins: 36

Liverpool wins: 51

Draws: 17

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Wolves: W-L-D-D-L

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Team News

Wolves

Pedro Neto became the first 2000-born player to score a PL goal for Wolves

Wolves winger Diogo Jota, although nearing full fitness after a calf injury layoff, may not be directly drafted into the starting XI. Meanwhile, defenders Willy Boly and Ruben Vinagre remain on the sidelines, owing to a broken fibula and thigh strain, respectively.

New boy Leonardo Campana may not be involved in this game, but is likely to bolster Nuno's attacking options from next week.

Liverpool

Having started on the bench against Manchester United, Fabinho could start against Wolves. Joel Matip, another one of those returning, may not start alongside Virgil van Dijk as the latter's pairing with Joe Gomez has resulted in eight consecutive clean sheets.

Naby Keita and James Milner are still injured, while Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri are slated to face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Predicted XI

Wolves (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss; Matt Doherty, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Jonny; Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Match Prediction

Wolves, often attentive to danger, are extremely difficult to break down, providing Liverpool one of the several varieties of challenges they've endured thus far.

The Reds though, may look to overload down Doherty's side through Robertson, Wijnaldum and even perhaps, Oxlade-Chamberlain. They're masters in pervading tight spaces, and thus, expect Firmino to add to his illustrious list of away goals for the season.

However, this will be far from a rout. Patience will be the name of the game.

Predicted score: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

