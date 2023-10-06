Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to build on their excellent 2-1 win over Manchester City as they welcome Aston Villa to the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves pulled off the unthinkable last weekend, beating the reigning champions of Europe and England, Manchester City, in a thrilling encounter. A Ruben Dias own goal and a Hwang Hee-chan strike in the 66th minute bookended Julian Alvarez's equalizer for City in what turned out to be a rarely disappointing evening for them.

The victory marked the end of a four-game winless streak for Wolves and a credible result at the end of a string of performances that perhaps deserved better rewards.

Gary O'Neil's side is currently 15th in the Premier League table and will need to produce yet another top performance on Sunday to get the better of Aston Villa.

That's because Unai Emery's men have been on a roll. After stunning Brighton & Hove Albion 6-1 at Villa Park last Saturday, a last-gasp winner from John McGinn saw Villa take all three points in their Europa Conference League match against Zrinjski Mostar.

Emery shuffled his pack and will have most of his regular starters rested and ready to roar again this weekend. Although they've done exceptionally well at home in recent times, their away form has left much to be desired. Villa have only picked up two wins in their last eight away games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have lost three of their last four Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves have won five of their last six home games against Aston Villa.

After picking up a 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend, Wolves will be looking to pick up successive Premier League wins for the first time since April last term.

Aston Villa have 15 points from seven Premier League games so far this season. They have had more points at this stage of the campaign only once (1998-99).

Wolves have been defeated in just four of their last 13 Premier League home matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Prediction

Boubacar Kamara and Moussa Diaby are doubts for this one. Several Aston Villa's starters were given time off in midweek but Wolves don't have any European commitments and therefore, they are the better rested of the two teams.

Wolves have fared well against some top teams of late and their 2-1 win is a testament to the same. Things won't be too straightforward for Villa here and the spoils are likely to be shared here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes