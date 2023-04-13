Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

Brentford will look to keep their European aspirations alive as they hit the road to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up a much-needed win against Chelsea at the Molineux last weekend to put a hint of daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Matheus Nunes struck a worldie in the 31st minute of the game to help his side earn three valuable points and move to 13th in the Premier League table. They have found goals hard to come by though, and the lack of a reliable goalscorer has been their biggest problem this season.

Julen Lopetegui has guided the Wolves to six wins and three draws in 15 matches in charge and has ensured that his side stays afloat so far. The job is not done yet though and two or three wins from their next eight games could prove to be just about enough to stay in the Premier League beyond this season.

Their opponents, Brentford, have hit a rough patch of late. The Bees are winless in their last four Premier League matches. Thomas Frank's men have conceded back-to-back losses to Manchester United and Newcastle United in their last two outings.

This slump in form has seen them sink to ninth in the Premier League table. Their European aspirations are starting to fade and a win against Wolves on Saturday is much-needed at this point.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have mustered just one win in their last seven league matches against Wolves. They've lost four and drawn two.

The corresponding fixture in the first half of the season ended in a 1-1 draw at the GTech Community Stadium. Wolves and Brentford have never shared two draws in the same league season.

Wolves have four wins from their last six Premier League home games. That's as many as they had in their previous 16.

Brentford have lost their last two Premier League games. That's as many as they had lost in their previous 19.

Wolves are yet to lose a Premier League game in which they've taken the lead under Julen Lopetegui. They've won six and drawn two of those eight games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction

It most certainly is a tough game to call. Wolves have done a good job at home under Lopetegui. Brentford, who looked like one of the most solid sides in the competition up until a few weeks ago, have looked vulnerable in their recent outings.

This could be a tightly contested affair, but we expect the Bees to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

