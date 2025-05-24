Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers will entertain Brentford at Molineux Stadium in their final Premier League match of the 2024-25 campaign on Sunday. A win will help the hosts retain their 14th place in the standings, while the Bees might finish eighth, a place better than their current position with a win here.

The Wolves suffered a third consecutive league defeat on Tuesday as they lost 4-2 away to Crystal Palace. Emmanuel Agbadou scored his first goal of the season in the 24th minute, and Jørgen Strand Larsen, who provided the assist, scored in the second half. Palace scored twice in either half to register a comfortable win.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after six games last week as they suffered a 3-2 home loss to local rivals Fulham. Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in the first half helped them overturn a one-goal deficit, but Fulham scored twice after the break to register their first win of the month.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 36 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a 17-14 lead in wins and five games ending in draws.

The Bees registered a 5-3 home win in the reverse fixture in October, extending their winning streak in this fixture to two games.

The hosts have played the fewest draws (5) in the Premier League this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored at least three goals in three of their last five games in this fixture.

Brentford have lost just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions.

The two sides have been evenly matched in seven Premier League meetings, with three wins for either side.

Only the three relegated teams - Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton - have conceded more goals than the hosts (68) in the Premier League this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Prediction

The Wolves have conceded seven goals in three games this month and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last two league meetings against the visitors, conceding seven goals.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Sam Johnstone, and Leon Chiwone are long-term absentees, while Yerson Mosquera and Enso Gonzalez Medina are also expected to miss this match. Jorgen Strand Larsen was subbed off with a muscle cramp on Tuesday and will undergo a late fitness test.

The Bees suffered their first defeat since early April last week and will look to conclude their league campaign with a win. Interestingly, they have scored 13 goals in their last five league outings. Notably, they have won seven of their nine away games in 2025.

Vitaly Janelt, Joshua Dasilva, and Fabio Carvalho are confirmed absentees, while Michael Kayode will undergo a late fitness test. Aaron Hickey is fit enough to start here.

Wolves have suffered three consecutive defeats, failing to score in two games in that period. With that in mind, and considering the Bees' away record in 2025, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

