Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to snap a three-game winless streak as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves managed to earn a draw against Brentford last weekend thanks to a signature Ruben Neves strike from just outside the box in the 52nd minute. Ben Mee had put the Bees in front just two minutes earlier.

Wolves finished the game with 10 men as Diego Costa picked up a red card for headbutting mee in the dying embers of the game. Wolves have picked up just a single win in their last seven Premier League matches, losing five in the process.

Steve Davis' men are 19th in the table and in desperate need of an upturn in form, but they'll have their work cut out against Brighton this Saturday.

After failing to pick up a single win in five Premier League games since Graham Potter's departure from the helm, Brighton bounced back in spectacular fashion. They demolished Potter's Chelsea 4-1, incidentally handing their former manager his first loss since taking charge of the Blues.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the Seagulls before own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah helped them race to a 3-0 lead in the first half. Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea in the 48th minute, but a Pascal Groß strike in the 92nd minute restored Brighton's three-goal lead.

New manager Roberto De Zerbi will hope that the win against Chelsea could prove to be a turning point in their Premier League campaign. They have a great opportunity to build on that result as they travel to take on a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Brighton are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 18 points from 12 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves are winless in 18 of their last 20 Premier League matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion have managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in all competitions.

Wolves have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games against the Seagulls, winning two and drawing on four occasions.

Wolves are the lowest scoring side in the Premier League this season with just six goals. They also have the lowest shot conversion rate (3.8%).

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two Premier League goals by 3+ goals this term. They've never had three such victories in a single campaign thus far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton seem to have recovered from a recent slump with that emphatic performance against Chelsea. Wolves continue to be without key players like Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Matheus Nunes, among others. Diego Costa is suspended as well but is yet to score his first goal of the season anyway.

Brighton are at near full strength and should be able to come away with all three points against an out-of-sorts Wolves side.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet - Yes

