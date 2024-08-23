Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have not made a good start to their league campaign. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this year. The Blues eased past Servette by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 44 out of the 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 43 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won their last three matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea are winless in their last four matches away from home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 5-2 margin in September 2019.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost six of their nine matches at home in the Premier League this year - more than any other team in the competition in 2024.

Chelsea have conceded at least one goal in their last 16 away games in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea are in the midst of a potentially difficult transition at the moment and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Enzo Maresca has done well at the club so far and will find his managerial skills put to the test in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been crippled by a fair share of player sales in the transfer market and will need to make amends this season. Chelsea are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes

