Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Blues defeated Newcastle United on penalties in the EFL Cup in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 44 out of the 115 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 41 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a 1-0 victory in their previous game against Chelsea in the Premier League in April this year and have not won consecutive such games against the Blues since 1975.

Since a 5-2 victory at the Molineux Stadium in 2019, Chelsea are winless in their last three matches away from home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

This is only the second match to be scheduled on Christmas Eve in the history of the Premier League, with the only other such game taking place between Leeds United and Manchester United in 1995.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have found the back of the net in each of their last 15 Premier League home games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown improvement under Mauricio Pochettino this season but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have a good squad at their disposal. The hosts have been in good form this season and could hold Chelsea to a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes