Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Preview: Match Preview, Where to watch and more | Premier League 2019/20

N'Golo Kante has been an injury doubt for Chelsea

Through the whole of last season, Wolves proved to be a thorn in the side of top 6 aspirants, taking on and proving equal to many tasks last season. Chelsea will be mindful of that perhaps more than others considering they didn't win home or away against Wolves last campaign.

Both sides will see this as a winnable game. While Wolves will seek their first win of the campaign and distance themselves from the relegation dogfight early on, Chelsea will target their second win of the campaign to climb up the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be confident that his side can break down anything this Chelsea team throws at them given this Wolves side is particularly good at picking apart sides that commit men in attack, and this Chelsea team could play into their hands.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have a few key players on the mend who may be available for this fixture. It'll be the bright spark for him in an otherwise mixed start to life as Chelsea manager.

Kickoff Information

Date: 14 September 2019

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Referee: Graham Scott

Live Stream: Hotstar

Where to watch Wolves v Chelsea in the USA?

The game will be telecast live on NBCgold in the US at 7:00 am PDT.

Form Guide

Wolves: D-W-D-W-L

Chelsea: L-L-D-W-D

Head-to-head

Wolves: 2

Chelsea: 7

Draws: 1

Key Players

Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez has been on target for Wolves twice this season

The Mexican hitman has a tiny scoring streak building against Chelsea. He scored in both games against them last season and will hope to add to that when the Blues travel to the Molineux on Saturday. He has begun this season with two goals to his name in four games so far and embodies his side's nature of turning up against the top 6 in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham

Abraham is Chelsea's top scorer with 4 goals to his name

The 21-year-old English striker has emerged as Chelsea's first-choice after scoring braces in consecutive games. If he does score another brace or more against Wolves, he will become only the third player, 21 or under, to do so after Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli. With Chelsea adopting a more attacking approach and displaying plenty of holes in their defensive set-up, they will need him to deliver consistently.

Key Match Facts

Wolves were unbeaten against Chelsea last season, winning the tie 2-1 at home and drawing 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves are the only team to not have led in the Premier League so far after 4 games. They have drawn 3 and lost one game so far.

Chelsea have not won consecutive away games since December 2018 when they won three in a row.

