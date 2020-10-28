Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to host Crystal Palace at the Molineux Stadium on Friday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last weekend. A strike from Mexican striker Raul Jimenez for Wolverhampton Wanderers was cancelled out by a late goal from winger Jacob Murphy as the spoils were shared at the Molineux Stadium.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat 10-man Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage last Saturday. Goals from Netherlands international Jairo Riedewald and talismanic attacker Wilfried Zaha ensured victory for Roy Hodgson's side.

Scotland international Tom Cairney scored in the dying embers of the game for Fulham, who had striker Aboubakar Kamara sent off in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won five games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July, with Wolverhampton Wanderers triumphing 2-0. Goals from Portuguese winger Daniel Podence and Spain international Jonny sealed the victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-D

Advertisement

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-D-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of full-back Jonny, who is out with a long-term injury.

Injured: Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have a slew of injury concerns to deal with. Goalkeeper Jack Butland and Ghana international Jordan Ayew have both tested positive for coronavirus, and are unlikely to be available.

Forward Connor Wickham, veteran centre-back Gary Cahill, Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and young defender Nathan Ferguson are all out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of Jairo Riedewald, centre-back James Tomkins and midfielder James McCarthy.

Injured: Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: Jairo Riedewald, James Tomkins, James McCarthy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jordan Ayew, Jack Butland

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Advertisement

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi, Wilfried Zaha

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers lost a key component of their attack in Diogo Jota, with the Portuguese joining Liverpool in a big-money deal. As such, they have had a subdued start to their league campaign. The departure of right-back Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur has also been crucial, and Wolves are still in the process of bedding in new players.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have enjoyed victories over Southampton and Manchester United so far this season. Roy Hodgson's side have been reliant on the form of attacker Wilfried Zaha, while the form of players like Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend has helped.

A close match is on the cards, but Wolves have what it takes to prevail over Crystal Palace.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Crystal Palace

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United interested in appointing Luis Campos as director of football