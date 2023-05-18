Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

Everton are embroiled in a heated relegation battle as they hit the road to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Everton's 3-0 loss to champions-elect Manchester City last weekend came as a surprise to nobody. With just two games remaining in the season, Sean Dyche's men find themselves just one point clear of Leeds United, who presently occupy the 18th position in the Premier League table.

Everton will play Bournemouth on the final day of the season and a win here might just prove to be enough to survive the drop at the end of a gruelling campaign. The Toffees have remained in the top flight for close to 70 years but are perilously close to getting dropped to the Championship as things stand.

Their Saturday opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed to preserve their status as a Premier League club after turning their season around under new manager Julen Lopetegui. They were at the bottom of the table when the Spanish coach took over but are now resting comfortably at 13th.

Wolves will want to sign off on a positive note ahead of the summer and they will finish their season aganist Arsenal on May 28. On Saturday, Lopetegui will look for a response from his players after they were beaten in rather convincing fashion by Manchester United last weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have lost their last three Premier League games against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won two of their last three home games against Everton. They haven't won in back-to-back games at the Moleineux against Everton since December 1983-May 2004.

Wolves have failed to win their last home league match in each of the last two seasons.

Everton have mustered just one win in their final away league game in the last seven seasons.

Wolves have won their last four Premier League home matches whilst keeping a clean sheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction

This will be a close contest but Wolves are notoriously formidable at home. Scoring against them at the Molineux has proved to be an extremely arduous task of late. Everton will be desperate for all three points and their players are likely to give it their all. But we still expect the match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

