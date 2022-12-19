Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Gillingham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2022 

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Gillingham at the Molineux on Tuesday night in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a near-abysmal campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Lage and the appointment of former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui as the new man in charge. They beat Preston North End 2-1 in their opening cup game before beating fellow Premier League side Leeds United in the next round thanks to a 1-0 home win.

Wolves will play their first competitive game under Lopetegui this week and will be looking to start with a win.

Gillingham kicked off their cup run with a 2-0 away win over Wimbledon, with Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green getting on the scoresheet in additional time before beating Exeter City on penalties in the second round. They then faced Premier League side Brentford in the third round, playing out a 1-1 draw in normal time before winning 6-5 in the penalty shootout.

The visitors last made it this far in the League Cup back in the 1996-97 campaign and will now be looking to test their mettle against another top-flight team this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Gillingham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 previous meetings between Wolves and Gillingham. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in this fixture after winning four of their previous five.

The two sides are the lowest-scoring teams in the top five tiers of English football, with Wolves scoring just eight league goals and Gillingham six.

Gills have picked up just four points on the road in League Two this season. Only Colchester United have picked up fewer.

Eight of the Wanderers' 10 points in the Premier League this season have come on home turf.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Gillingham Prediction

Wolves are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing four of their six games prior. They have lost three of their last four home games and will be looking to improve their home form starting this week.

Gillingham's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that. However, they have struggled for results on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Gillingham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Gillingham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of Gillingham's last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Gills' last seven matches)

